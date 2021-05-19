Tripura announces to transform 20 state-run schools to ‘specified category’ to provide quality education

I

In an effort to provide quality education to students in the state-run schools, Tripura has announced plans to transform 20 schools into specified category of schools. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said students from any part of the state can study in these schools. The schools would be equipped with all sorts of services to facilitate smooth studies and a host of extra curricular activities.

“Apart from CBSE pattern of syllabus, facilities of libraries, playground, teachers, laboratory, etc would be available in the schools. The students need to face screening tests and a lottery system to get admission,” Nath said. The decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.

Twenty schools which are part of the new category are — Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School, Umakanta English Medium , Henry Derozio Academy Higher Secondary School, Dr. B R Ambedkar English Medium Higher Secondary School, Khumpui Academy English Medium Higher Secondary School and Sukanta Academy English Medium School in West Tripura District, Bishalgarh English Medium Higher Secondary School and Sonamura English Medium Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district, Udaipur Government English Medium School and Amarpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in Gomati district, Belonia Government English Medium School and Sabroom Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in South Tripura, Teliamura Government English Medium Higher Secondary School and Khowai Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in Khowai district, Kamalpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School and Chailengta Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in Dhalai district, Netaji Vidyapith English Medium Higher Secondary School and Darchoi Christian English medium school in Unakoti district, Golden Valley English Medium Higher Secondary School and Kanchanpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School in the North Tripura district.

Teachers and headmasters for these specified schools would be selected through special recruitment exams.

The cabinet also decided to promote students from class 1 to 4, 6 and 7 to their next respective classes. “We shall send a proposal regarding class 5 and 8 to the cabinet. We’ll decide about class 9 and 11 examinations after consultation with the Tripura Board of Secondary Education”, the minister said.