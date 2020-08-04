Tripura announces free online admission in 22 government degree colleges amidst pandemic

The government has decided to waive all charges of online portal registration fees etc. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The government has decided to waive all charges of online portal registration fees etc. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With COVID-19 cases rising higher every day, Tripura Tuesday announced to introduce the state’s first-ever online admission system through an admission portal for all 22 government general degree colleges amidst pandemic. In a briefing this afternoon, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the decision was taken to enable students to get admission in colleges online without risking themselves getting exposed to coronavirus.

“Candidates can fill up their application forms online from their homes. They will be able to get all details, apply for a minimum of 6 colleges and a maximum of 15 colleges in a user-friendly manner. The process will need only their photograph, signature, marks and roll number. The admission will be done based on a common merit list,” the minister said.

Candidates opting for Honours and pass courses can fill up their requirements and would be notified once the colleges display their merit list. In an effort to ease financial pressure on candidates in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, the state government has decided to waive all charges of online portal registration fees, admission fees, college development fees, tuition fees etc. However, the university registration fees and some nominal fees would be charged.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Once they register on the portal, students will be able to choose from the list of colleges and programs they are interested and eligible for. Unlike previous years, the higher education department has fixed a maximum seat limit in each class to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per Tripura University standards.

Candidates would be able to avail of telephonic guidance or email support in case they face difficulties in the admission process. Speaking to indianexpress.com later this afternoon, an official of the higher education department informed that the effort is focused on admitting students in the next semester, especially for the new batch of first year students.

“Once the colleges filled up their seats earlier, many students were left out who would run from one college to the other. There was no common merit list, no common admission system and the ad-hoc system was going on for years. With the new system, every college would notify their merit list and students would exactly know where seats are available or if they have scope to upgrade their choice”, the official informed.

Though regular class-work in colleges is continuing now in online mode through Skype, Microsoft Teams etc, the official couldn’t answer if classes for the new batch of students who would now get admitted are likely to be conducted online as well.

Candidates would be able to give locations of their preference while applying but once placed somewhere they would need to get admitted. However, candidates will have the option of changing their college based on the availability of seats up to a maximum of three times.

The admission lines are expected to open from August 10 and are likely to continue till August 20. The first merit list would be announced on August 25, the second merit would be notified on August 29 and the third list would be out on September 03. Admission confirmations would be notified from August 26 till September 05.

As per latest schedule, all classes are likely to start from September 07 in online mode. However, the schedule is likely to be changed depending on admission process scenario.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd