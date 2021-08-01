Tripura TBSE 12th results: 95.20% pass rate with its grading formula, 14.4% higher than last year

This year’s batch of students is the first to have passed their Higher Secondary examinations under the NCERT syllabus introduced in Tripura in 2019. File.

Twenty four hours after announcing Madhyamik (matriculation) results, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today announced its 12th or Higher Secondary results with a 95.20 per cent average pass rate, 14.4 per cent higher than last year’s pass rate.

This includes a 98.65 per cent pass rate in the Arts stream, 96.22percent in Commerce stream and 98.28 per cent pass rate in the Science stream. This is a growth from 78.56 per cent in the Arts stream 79.52 per cent in commerce and 89.85 per cent in the Science stream last year.

Among Madrasa candidates, 87.50 per cent of candidates passed in the Arts stream and 88.24 per cent in theosophy streams.

While the results were announced using a grading formula based on previous performances of the candidates since examinations were cancelled this year for the COVID pandemic, the results have still failed some students, whose grades as per the formula were not up to the mark. Any candidates who feel dissatisfied with these results would be allowed to take a separate examination for free after the pandemic situation gets back to normal, board chief Dr Bhabatosh Saha said here today.

Announcing the senior secondary results, Dr Saha said 95.20 per cent of all candidates who registered for the exam have passed. Apart from regular candidates, 51.63 per cent of external candidates, 61.49 per cent of continuing candidates, 99.79 per cent of compartmental candidates and 100 per cent of external compartmental candidates have passed the H/S exams this year.

Among candidates who registered from schools in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas, 92.37 per cent have passed this year, a sharp rise from the 73.68 per cent average pass rate in schools from ADC areas last year.

This is the first batch of students to have passed their Higher Secondary examinations with the NCERT syllabus, introduced in 2019 in Tripura.

As per statistics provided by the state education board, the average pass rate is higher among female candidates compared to males in both SC and ST categories. Among 27,154 candidates who registered themselves for the Higher Secondary examinations this year across 419 schools, 13618 female candidates got registered, higher than 13,481 male candidates.

The highest pass rate was seen in North Tripura district with 96.47 per cent while the lowest pass rate id in Gomati district with 92.47 per cent. 426 schools have secured a 10 per cent pass rate of their candidates this year.