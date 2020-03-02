Tripura launches ‘save year’ scheme for Class 12 students; 27,142 appear on day 1

TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha inspects an examination venue of Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) examinations at Agartala on Monday. Express Photo by Debraj Deb TBSE president Bhabatosh Saha inspects an examination venue of Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) examinations at Agartala on Monday. Express Photo by Debraj Deb

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) conducted Higher Secondary (Uccha Madhyamik) examination started from Monday. This year’s school final examinations have got a couple of significant modifications including a ‘Bochor Bachao’ (save year) scheme which would guarantee students entry into colleges even if they fail in two subjects, provided that they secure a minimum of 150 marks. They would have to clear a re-test within 75 days of results though to continue higher education.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting an examination venue at Bardowali Higher Secondary School in Agartala, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said, “The examination session begins today with HS candidates being the first ones taking their papers. The exams are conducted across 86 examination venues in 60 centres. The Madhyamik examinations will be held tomorrow in 158 venues in 77 centres”.

A total of 27,142 candidates including 13,908 male and 13,234 girl students are writing their higher secondary exam papers this year. The HS examinations are scheduled to continue till March 31 while Madhyamik examinations of the new pattern and new syllabus are scheduled to be held till March 21.

The state education board is also holding the matriculation examinations simultaneously for students appearing for old pattern and syllabus. Their exams would be held till March 27. In the Madhyamik segment, 50,569 examinees are slated to write their papers this year compared to 46,633 from 2019-20.

On the changes introduced this year, TBSE president Dr Saha said as per the old regulations, any student failing in one subject and having a minimum of 150 marks could appear their failed papers in the compartmental category. The new system would allow any student who failed in two subjects but has a minimum of 150 marks to get an entry in colleges.

In these cases, such candidates would be allowed to appear in a re-test within 75 days and pass it in order to save the year. Supplementary examinations of such candidates would also undergo a name change.

The new scheme was announced by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath earlier this year when he said students failing due to genuine problems like severe ailments, dire conditions etc would benefit from the ‘Bochor Bachao’ scheme as it would give them a second chance at cracking the exams without losing a full year.

