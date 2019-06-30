Tribal youth first in Gujarat’s Dang district to get admission in IIT Delhi

Seventeen-year-old Aviraj Chaudhary, one of 11 children of poor, illiterate tribal farmers, has become the first person from Dang district to have secured an admission in IIT Delhi. Chaudhary will soon be joining the Textile Technology Engineering course at the premier technological institute.

Aviraj, the youngest of 11 children of Sakharam Chaudhary and Sevantiben Chaudhary, has five brothers and five sisters. They live in a kutcha house where his mother still uses firewood to prepare meals. Chaudhary’s achievement, however, brought him and his family to the notice of the district administration. District Education Officer(DEO) Magan Bhusara and District Collector N K Damor felicitated him on Friday for becoming the first student from Dang district to qualify for the JEE Advanced and to get admission in IIT Delhi.

“My parents do not know the importance of IIT. They only know that I am going to Delhi for further studies,” Aviraj told The Sunday Express. “My family members are happy and they wish me the best of luck for further studies in Delhi.”

While one of Aviraj’s brothers, Bharkiya Chaudhary, is a graduate of Arts and works in the State Reserve Police and is posted in Valsad district, another brother Ramubhai Chaudhary, who also did his graduation in Arts, is employed in a private firm. The other brothers help parents in the agricultural fields to earn their living.

Aviraj completed his primary education at the village school, after which he enrolled in Santokba Dholakiya Vidhya Mandir Higher Secondary School and hostel in Malegaon, where he studied from Class 9 to 12. The ashram school, run by diamond merchants and other Patidar community businessmen in Surat, enrolled him in a private coaching centre in Surat at Nana Varachha, which he attended on weekends and during vacations, staying in the Patel Samaj Bhavan at Mini Bazaar in Varachha. All his expenses, including the school and coaching fees as well as lodging were borne by the school.

DEO Mangan Bhusara said, “Till now not a single student from Dang district has reached any premier engineering institute such as IIT. He is the first. He also stood first in 10th board and 12th board in entire Dang district. He has become a role model for tribal students in the entire Dang district by securing admission in IIT Delhi.”