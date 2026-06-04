‘Trial run was too short’: Delhi Parents Association alleges rushed CBSE rollout of on-screen marking

No more totalling errors: How CBSE’s new digital marking protects Class 12 students from human mistakes (AI iamge)

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has alleged that the CBSE rollout of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation was rushed and implemented without adequate preparation, training or feedback from teachers.

The government and CBSE have maintained that the OSM system was introduced to enhance transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the evaluation process.

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The board has asserted that the digital system eliminates errors in totalling and mark transfer, ensures greater accountability in assessment and provides a more standardised evaluation mechanism.

Speaking to PTI, DPA president Aprajita Gautam claimed that the trial run for the digital evaluation system was conducted over a short period and involved only a limited number of teachers.