‘Treat exams as URLs of your lives’: CBSE chief Anita Karwal’s message to students

CBSE exams 2019: Wishing good luck to students who will appear for the CBSE examinations, board chairman Anita Karwal on Thursday said that they should treat exams as URLs of their lives. “Let your mind’s ‘web browser’ be “loose”, “download” competencies and life skills, “firewall” all distractions while concentrating on studies and treat exams as URLs of your lives,” the chairman’s message for all the students before the board examinations.

Around 12.87 lakh candidates will appear in the CBSE Class 12 examinations that will begin on Friday, February 15. On the first day of the exam, the students will appear in the subjects like Hind Music Melins, Office Procedure and practices, Olericulture, Garment Construction, Textile Chemical Processing.

Seeking to connect with students in the tech lingo they are so familiar with, the CBSE chief said, “Face your books and ‘insta’ your studies and let the hashtag ‘studentunstoppable’ trend”.

CBSE exams tomorrow, important instructions to follow

“The schooling years are the best years for scholarship and education because students’ ‘hard disc’ space is the most receptive in these years. You should let your mind’s ‘web browser’ loose and ‘download’ several life competencies and life skills,” Karwal said in a letter to students.

“There are ‘messengers’ (mentors) to help you identify the ‘spams’ and Ensure the ‘bandwidth’ of learning is fast and vast. Don’t forget you have multiple options such as ‘autocorrect’, ‘backspace’, ‘pause’, ‘shift’ or ‘delete’ to add value to education,“ she said.

The CBSE chief advised students to “firewall” all distractions for the time being and let fun and games go to the ‘random access memory’, while stressing that exams should not be a measure of one’s success or failure.

“Exams are like ‘Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) of your lives that are meant to help you locate the real possibilities and resources that lie within you by optimising your knowledge ‘search engine'”, she said.

“In the future you will not even remember the marks you get now but let the days you spend working hard for exams be ‘router’ for a fulfilling life,” Karwal said

Around 18.27 lakh candidates will appear in the Class 10 exams that will begin from February 21. The board is following special security provisions this year after an alleged leak of question paper last year.

– With inputs from PTI