Transport strike in Delhi today: Some schools shut, will open Saturday instead

Several private schools in Delhi-NCR will remain shut today due to the transport strike. Some will open on Saturday instead.

The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, said in a message: “The school will remain closed on account of non-availability of buses… Saturday will be a working day.” Noida’s Shiv Nadar School also sent a message to parents in this regard.

Some schools in the capital also sent out similar messages.

Better Future Sachdeva Junior School wrote that it was shut “keeping in view the safety and security of minor students”.

DPS R K Puram Principal Vanita Sehgal told The Indian Express the school will remain closed on Thursday, but classes would be held Saturday instead. DPS Vasant Kunj Principal Bindu Sehgal said, “Yes we are closed tomorrow, but it was anyway a preparatory off.” Follow LIVE updates on transport strike in Delhi

Others, like Vasant Valley School, Springdales Pusa Road, Heritage School and The Indian School, have decided to remain open. “Most of our students come by Metro or private cars, so we will remain open tomorrow,” said Springdales Pusa Road Principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal.

The Indian School Principal Tania Joshi said the school would remain open, but students would not be penalised if they don’t come. “A large majority of our students are dropped by their parents, so we’re open. However, we’ve also said it’s okay if students don’t come.”

In Gurgaon, The Shri Ram School Moulsari sent a message to parents: “School buses will not ply… However, the school will remain open…”