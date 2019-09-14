Transforming education, economy top priority for India 2030: IIT Madras report

Indians are ‘highly positive’ about India in 2030. Most of Indians are inspired by scientists and across ages, Indians believe that education or transforming education needs to be the top priority of the nation for the next decade, as per the latest report.

Advertising

According to ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras alumni association, 74 per cent of respondents feel that India’s financial and economic situation will be better. The survey had 2,295 respondents and 38 per cent were women, 37 per cent students and 19 per cent were IIT Madras Alumni.

In video| What is causing economic slow down in India

The top-most priority for India is identified as economic development and growth with education, employment and water following suit. Other ideas in the top 10 priorities for India include population management, poverty reduction, technology capability development, agriculture, reducing corruption and environment.

Advertising

Among women respondents, the top priority for India in the next decade was ‘education’ with economic development and employment generation following the suit. Among youth respondents, the top priorities for India in the next decade was identified as ‘economic development’ and ‘transforming the education system.’ Employment generation followed suit as a key priority with other top priorities for the youth being poverty reduction, technology capability development and agriculture.

The survey found among all respondents, ‘Scientists’ were the most favoured Role Models followed by ‘Politicians’ and ‘Businesspersons.’

IIT Madras Alumni Association also released ‘Reimagining India in 2030’ Report on the occasion, which proposes 38 Recommendations and 8 Grand Challenges across five pillars in order to meet 22 specific national objectives to envision a new India by 2030.