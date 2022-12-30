Training of Punjab govt school principals in Singapore: Edu dept extends date to apply online

The Punjab education department’s SCERT wing in a letter has said that the government school principals who are interested to participate in a five-day training programme to be held in Singapore, can now apply online till December 30.

Earlier, the department had announced December 26 as the last date to apply.

The fresh letter by SCERT director however says that ‘As many eligible candidates could not apply, it is decided on the basis of requests being received from many principals to extend the date of application for these training programmes till 30-12-2022.’

The AAP government in Punjab has announced plans to send government school principals for foreign training at Principals Academy and NIEI, Singapore.

Principals can apply for selection on epunjabschool.gov.in using their staff login ID and password.

As per the criteria of selection released by the SCERT, two categories of teachers can apply for the training: school principals (who are posted in government schools as principals) and educational administrators (who are posted in offices such as DEOs, deputy DEOs etc).

For school principals, the minimum requirements are: at least five years of experience and having remaining service of five or more years, good communication skills, qualify in written tests and interviews and state and national awardees will be given preference.

Advertisement

For educational administrators, at least 8 years of experience is required with a remaining service of two or more years.

Applicants will be given points based on several parameters, for instance, PhD holders will be given 10 marks and national awardees will be given five extra marks.

The selection will be on the basis of merit, says the letter.