TOSS SSC, Intermediate examinations 2026: Hall tickets released on telanganaopenschool.org; exams from Oct 11

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations 2026 will be conducted from October 11 to October 17, 2026. The announcement came through a press note issued by the Telangana School Education Department on September 28.
As per the press note, the authority has released the hall tickets for the upcoming examinations on September 26. All the Class 10 and 12 students who are appearing for the TOSS SSC and Intermediate examinations 2026 can download their hall tickets from the official website, telanganaopenschool.org, or the designated site for hall tickets, portal.telanganaopenschool.org.
TOSS SSC, Intermediate hall tickets 2026: Step-by-step guide to download
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Class 10 or 12 hall tickets online from the official website of the authority.
Step 1: Go to the official website, telanganaopenschool.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the active link titled “TOSS – SSC & Intermediate Public Exams October – 2026 Hall Tickets” under the announcement section.
Step 3: Students will then be redirected to the designated portal for hall tickets: portal.telanganaopenschool.org.
Step 4: Select “SSC hall ticket” or “Inter hall ticket” as per your exam.
Step 5: On the login page, enter credentials such as student name, district, and school.
Step 6: Tap on “Download hall ticket”.
Step 7: The TOSS SSC or Inter hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.
Students are required to download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
The exam authority has instructed all candidates to carry a hard copy of their hall ticket along with the original Aadhaar ID to the examination centre on all examination days. Class 10 and 12 students have also been advised to visit their allotted examination centre at least two days before the examination.
Students appearing for the exam need to check the official TOSS website mentioned above regularly for any further announcements, examination-related instructions, or updates.