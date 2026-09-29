TOSS SSC, Intermediate examinations 2026: Hall tickets released on telanganaopenschool.org; exams from Oct 11

Students appearing for the exam can download the hall tickets from portal.telanganaopenschool.org (Photo: Screengrab from the official website)

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate public examinations 2026 will be conducted from October 11 to October 17, 2026. The announcement came through a press note issued by the Telangana School Education Department on September 28.

As per the press note, the authority has released the hall tickets for the upcoming examinations on September 26. All the Class 10 and 12 students who are appearing for the TOSS SSC and Intermediate examinations 2026 can download their hall tickets from the official website, telanganaopenschool.org, or the designated site for hall tickets, portal.telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC, Intermediate hall tickets 2026: Step-by-step guide to download