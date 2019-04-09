TOSS SSC, Inter 2019 hall tickets: Released, how to download

TOSS SSC, Inter 2019 hall tickets: Telangana Open School Society has released the TOSS inter hall ticket for SSC and intermediate examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on April and May 2019. The TOSS hall tickets are available at telanganaopenschool.org.

Candidates appearing for the examinations need to carry the hall ticket with them at the examination centres. The exams will start from April 24 and will be completed within May 6.

TOSS SSC, Inter 2019 hall tickets: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2- Click on hall ticket option

Step 3- In the new window, students are required to select the district, school and their name.

Step 4- Click on download hall ticket

Step 5- Take a print out for further reference

The TOSS hall ticket includes the name of the exam, board name, student’s name and roll number. It also have exam centre and important instructions list. In case of query, the candidate needs to contact authority.

TOSS Intermediate exam will commence on April 24 with Telugu, Hindu, Urdu and Arabic papers. The next paper on April 25 will be of English. The mathematics and history papers will be held on April 26, physics and political science papers will be on April 27, biology and economics papers will be conducted on April 29.