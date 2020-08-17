TOSS result 2020 declared, check direct link

Check TOSS result at telanganaopenschool.org. Representational image/ file

TOSS result 2020: The result of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) SSC and Intermediate exams has been released today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- telanganaopenschool.org. In case the students cannot access the official website, they can log in to the partner website — manabadi.co.in. Candidates can check their result by using their hall tickets that they carried at the examination centres.

“Further, all the candidates are informed that the results can be obtained with their Admission number/Name of the candidate (Accurate) from the TOSS website, telanganaopenschool.org. For any clarification please contact the Mobile Numbers given here under 8008403545/ 2. 8978901764,” the official release mentioned.

TOSS result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official TOSS website (telanganaopenschool.org).

Step 2: Click on the tabs for “results of SSC inter public examinations 2020”.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

The SSC or class 10 result was announced earlier, and all the students got passed without taking exams, as it was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the intermediate exams, as many as 60.01 per cent of students have passed in the first year, while 68.86 per cent in the second year.

