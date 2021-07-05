TOSS Inter, SSC results 2021 declared, know how to check scores

TOSS SSC and Inter results 2021 are now available at www.telanganaopenschool.org. Photo: TOSS website.

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the results of SSC and Inter Public Examinations July 2021. The results have been declared on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- telanganaopenschool.org.

The TOSS did not conduct examinations because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The results have been declared without exams this year. The results have been declared for 63,581 SSC students and 47,392 intermediate candidates.

TOSS result 2021: How to check Inter, SSC result

Step 1: Go to the official TOSS website at telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: Click on the tabs for “results of SSC/inter public examinations 2021”.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and click on “submit”.

Step 4: Download the results and take a printout of the same for further reference

In 2020, the SSC or class 10 result were announced without exams and all the students were passed without taking exams. The exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. In the intermediate exams 2020, as many as 60.01 per cent of students had passed in the first year, while 68.86 per cent in the second year.

Candidates who wish to improve their scores have been permitted to appear for subsequent immediate public exams only of TOSS, whenever conducted subject to conditions of improvement rules of the TOSS.