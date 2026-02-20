TOSS 2026 Exam Dates: Telangana Open School announces SSC, Inter time tables

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) under the School Education Department of the Telangana Government has announced the schedule for the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 Intermediate Public Examinations for the April/May 2026 session. The theory examinations for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate courses will be held from April 20 to April 27. The examinations will be held in two sessions each day – morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
On the first day of the Telangana TOSS 2026 exams, SSC candidates will appear for language papers including Telugu (205), Tamil (237), Oriya (233), Marathi (204), and Kannada (208) in the forenoon session, while psychology (222) is slated for the afternoon. Intermediate students will write Telugu (305), Urdu (306), Hindi (301), and Arabic (310).
On April 21, SSC students will take the English (202) examination in the morning and Indian culture and heritage (223) in the afternoon. Intermediate learners will appear for English (302) in the morning and sociology (331) in the afternoon.
Subsequent days will cover ther academic subjects. Mathematics (211) and business studies (215) for SSC, along with political science (317), chemistry (313), and other core subjects for intermediate students, are scheduled between April 24 and April 25.
Science and technology (212), social studies (213), physics (312), commerce/ business studies (319), history (315), geography (316), and mathematics (311) are also part of the timetable spread across these dates.
On April 26, SSC candidates will appear for economics (214) and home science (216), while intermediate students will write examinations in economics (318), mass communication (335), biology (314), accountancy (320), and home science (321).
The final day of theory examinations, April 27 (Monday), is reserved for all vocational subjects for both SSC and intermediate streams. SSC vocational theory examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am, with practical skill training test (PSTT) until 12 noon.
Vocational practical examinations will be held in the afternoon session. Intermediate vocational theory examinations will also take place on the same day.
The Intermediate practical examinations will commence from April 28 and conclude on May 5, 2026.
