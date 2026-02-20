TOSS 2026 Exam Dates: Telangana Open School announces SSC, Inter time tables

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) under the School Education Department of the Telangana Government has announced the schedule for the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 Intermediate Public Examinations for the April/May 2026 session. The theory examinations for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate courses will be held from April 20 to April 27. The examinations will be held in two sessions each day – morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

On the first day of the Telangana TOSS 2026 exams, SSC candidates will appear for language papers including Telugu (205), Tamil (237), Oriya (233), Marathi (204), and Kannada (208) in the forenoon session, while psychology (222) is slated for the afternoon. Intermediate students will write Telugu (305), Urdu (306), Hindi (301), and Arabic (310).