TOSS 2026: SSC, Intermediate results date and time out

TOS SSC 2026: The Telangana Open School Society’s (TOSS) SSC and Intermediate exam results will be announced on May 30 at 11:30 am. The result will be available on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

The theory exams for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate classes were conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026. The exams were held in two sessions in the morning and afternoon. The morning session was from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

TOSS 2026 Result: How to check SSC and Inter scorecard

Step 1: Visit the Telangana Open School Society’s official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

Step 2: Go to the result section given on the homepage and find the appropriate tab for the result.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as admission number or roll number

Step 4: The TOSS result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save the result for future references.