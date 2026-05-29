TOSS 2026: SSC, Intermediate results date and time out

TOS SSC 2026: The Telangana Open School Society’s (TOSS) SSC and Intermediate exam results will be announced on May 30 at 11:30 am. The result will be available on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.
The theory exams for both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate classes were conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026. The exams were held in two sessions in the morning and afternoon. The morning session was from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Step 1: Visit the Telangana Open School Society’s official website at telanganaopenschool.org.
Step 2: Go to the result section given on the homepage and find the appropriate tab for the result.
Step 3: Enter login credentials such as admission number or roll number
Step 4: The TOSS result 2026 will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Save the result for future references.
The SSC exams began with the English paper in the first session and Indian Culture and Heritage paper in the second shift. Intermediate students also took the English paper in the morning and then Sociology in the afternoon. Both the exams concluded with vocational subject papers. The SSC vocational theory examinations were from 9 am to 11 am with practical skill training test (PSTT) until 12 noon. The Intermediate practical exams took place from April 28 to May 5, 2026.
Last year the exams were conducted from April 20 to May 26, 2025. The practical exams were held from April 26 to May 3. The result for the same was announced on June 7.
In 2024, the overall pass rate for SSC students was recorded at 51.20 per cent. Up to 16,226 of the 31,691 students who took the TOSS SSC exam passed. There were 7,042 girls and 9,184 boys among them.
Of the 41,668 students who took the Telangana open school Inter test in 2024, 21,967 passed, yielding a pass ratio of 52.72 percent in the TOSS Inter results. 9,025 girls and 12,942 boys passed the test.