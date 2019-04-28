Topper’s tips for students: Discipline key, limit use of social media and online games

High school topper 16-year-old Gautam Raghuvanshi has a suggestion for those who will be appearing for the board examinations – limit use of social media platforms and online games to avoid distraction.

Gautam, a student of Onkareshwar SVN Inter College in Kanpur, has secured 97.17 per cent and attributes his success to his teachers and parents. His father Dheeraj Kumar is a clerk at the Kanpur Development Authority and mother Nirmala Raghuvanshi is a homemaker.

“I am feeling really good. I knew I would perform well and was expecting good marks, but this came as a surprise. Now I will focus on first year and intermediate and also IIT entrance exam. I want to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay,” said Gautam.

When asked about his schedule, he said that he used to study for around 5-6 hours a day, but what actually worked out for him was a well-planned time table and discipline.

Daughter of a farmer, intermediate topper 18-year-old Tanu Tomar wants to be a doctor. Tanu, who has secured 97.83 per cent, advises girls to not think themselves any less than the boys and believe that they can achieve anything if they decide. Baghpat resident Tanu is a student of Shri Ram S M Inter College in the district. Her father Harendra Tomar is a farmer and mother Ruma Devi is a homemaker.

“It was the dream of my parents that I top the state. With my hard work I have achieved that. I used to study for around 19-20 hours daily on a regular basis. It feels good,” said Tanu.

About who she would attribute her success to, Tanu said besides hard work, her parents and teachers’ support also helped her. “I want to be a doctor and now I will be preparing for NEET,” she said.

In high school exam, while Shivam from Barabanki secured the second position with 97 per cent marks, Tanuja Vishwakarma from the same district came third with 96.83 per cent marks.

In intermediate, Bhagya Shree Upadhyay from Gonda came second with 95.20 per cent marks and Prayagraj resident Akansha Shukla stood third with 94.80 per cent marks.