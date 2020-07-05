Top scholarships for students talented in Music, Dance; check details

Here are the scholarships for students talented in music, dance. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Here are the scholarships for students talented in music, dance. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

‘Scholarships are just given on the basis of academic merit and financial need of the students’ – this is a common myth about scholarships that most of the students have in their minds. However, there are scholarships that are given purely on the basis of a candidate’s talent.

If you have an inclination towards a creative field, whether music, dance, art, or writing, there is a scholarship available for you. Such scholarships are often referred to as ‘Talent-based Scholarships’.

Check list of top 6 talent-based scholarships

1. Scholarships to young artistes in different cultural fields

This scholarship is meant for outstanding artistes in the field of Indian classical music, classical dance, light classical music, visual arts, theatre, folk, traditional and indigenous arts. The artistes between the age group of 18 and 25 years will get advanced training in their respective fields and additional benefits under this scholarship. The candidates are required to have a degree of proficiency in their chosen field of art and have undergone at least 5 years of training with their institutes/gurus.

Provider detail: Ministry of Culture, Government of India

Eligibility: Young artistes between 18 and 25 years of age

Awards: Rs 5,000 per month for 2 years

Application timeline: Between November and December (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official application page

READ | Top 10 scholarships for girl students in India | Top 6 scholarships for meritorious students| Top countries offering scholarships to pursue higher education

2. Cultural talent search scholarship scheme

This scholarship aims to provide specialised training to talented children in various cultural fields with special focus on rare art forms which are on the verge of extinction. Students between 10 and 14 years of age can apply for this scholarship. They must be studying at a recognised school or belong to families who practice traditional performing arts.

Provider detail: Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT)

Eligibility: Students between 10 and 14 years who practice traditional performing arts

Awards: Rs 3,600 per annum and reimbursement of up to Rs 9,000

Application timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

Application mode: Offline by post to CCRT

3. Kalakriti fellowship

Young performing artists who have at least 10 years of initial training in Indian classical dance can avail benefits under this fellowship. The key objective of this fellowship is to encourage such artists to develop their potential and enhance their skills towards enriching their respective art form. The fellows are also required to have given at least 2 to 3 solo performances to their credit in recognised forums.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy

Provider detail: Sanskriti Foundation

Eligibility: Young performing artists between 25 and 40 years of age

Awards: Up to Rs 50,000

Application timeline: Always open

Application mode: Via email to sanskriti foundation

4. Madhobi Chatterji memorial fellowship

This fellowship has been introduced with an objective to encourage promising artists to develop their potential and enhance their skills in Indian classical music and dance. Indian artists from any genre of Indian classical music (vocal or instrumental) or dance (any form or choreography) can apply for this fellowship. They must have some years of formal training in the same. Also, they must have given at least 2 to 3 performances to their credit.

Provider detail: Sanskriti Foundation

Eligibility: Indian classical music and dance artists

Awards: Up to Rs 1 lakh

Application timeline: Always open

Application mode:Via email to Sanskriti Foundation

5. Mani Mann fellowship

This fellowship is meant for young musicians who fall in the age group of 25 and 40 years. They must hold a diploma/degree in the field of Indian classical music from a recognised institution or university or have at least 10 years of initial training in Indian classical music.

The candidates are required to have given at least 2 to 3 solo performances to their credit in recognised forums. Tenable for 1 year, this fellowship grant will be given to selected candidates in two instalments.

Provider detail: Sanskriti Foundation

Eligibility: Young musicians between 25 and 40 years of age

Awards: Rs 1 lakh

Application timeline: Always open

Application mode: By email or by post to Sanskriti Foundation

6. New India Foundation fellowship

Every year, the New India Foundation offers 5 to 10 fellowships to Indian scholars and writers who are working on different aspects of the history of independent India. The candidates need to provide a book proposal of around 5,000 words and some writing samples in less than 5,000 words to the provider to get the fellowship. The selections will be made on the basis of the applicant’s performance in the interview with the jury.

Provider detail: New India Foundation

Eligibility: Scholars and writers

Awards: Rs 1.5 lakh per month

Application timeline: Between May and June (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official website

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd