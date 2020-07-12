Top 6 scholarships for SC category students, check list

Check list of scholarships for SC category students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check list of scholarships for SC category students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

An SC scholarship is a broad term that is used to signify all the scholarships meant for the education of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Both government departments and private organisations offer a number of scholarships exclusively for SC category students to provide them with equal opportunities of education.

The key objective of such scholarships is to provide suitable financial assistance to meritorious and disadvantaged students.

List of top scholarships for SC category students

1. Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students

Through this scheme, a total 1,500 scholarships are disbursed every year to SC category students who have completed class 12 and have taken admission in a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate course (through general selection criteria prescribed by respective institutions). The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Provider details: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India

Eligibility: Class 12 passed SC students

Award details: Full tuition fee, living expense, books and stationery and other allowances

Application mode: Online through the national scholarship portal

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

2. Post Graduate Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST

This scholarship offers financial aid to SC/ST students pursuing professional courses at postgraduate level. To be eligible for this scholarship, the candidates must be pursuing the first year of a professional course during the current academic year at a recognised institution/ college/ university. A total of 1,000 students can avail benefits under this scholarship scheme.

Provider details: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: SC/ST students studying in the first year of professional course at PG level

Award details: Up to Rs 7,800 per month

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

3. Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC Students (Class 9, 10), Delhi

Under this scholarship, the SC category students of Delhi who are studying in class 9 and 10 can avail variable benefits. The applicants must be pursuing their studies at a government school or a school recognised by the government of central/state board of secondary education.

The annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh from all sources. This scholarship is offered by different state governments for students of their respective states.

Provider details: Department for the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, Government of NCT of Delhi

Eligibility: SC students of Class 9 and 10

Award details: Up to Rs 750 per month and other benefits

Application mode: Online through e-district portal of Government of NCT of Delhi

Application timeline: Between December and February (tentative)

4. Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students, Delhi

The SC category students of Delhi who are pursuing their studies at post-matriculation level can avail benefits under this scholarship. They must be studying at a government recognised institution within India. Their annual family income should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh from all sources.

Just like the pre-matric scholarship, this scholarship is also offered by various state governments for SC category students of their respective states.

Provider details: Department for the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, Government of NCT of Delhi

Eligibility: SC category students pursuing studies from Class 11 onwards

Award details: Up to Rs 1,200 per month

Application mode: Online through e-district portal of Government of NCT of Delhi

Application timeline: Between December and February (tentative)

5. National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC

This scholarship aims to support the higher education of students belonging to SC, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe, Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisan categories, who are willing to pursue master’s and PhD level courses abroad.

The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources. The age of the applicants should be below 35 years. Also, they are required to obtain at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Provider details: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India

Eligibility: Students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe, Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisan categories

Award details: Annual maintenance allowance of USD 15,400 and other benefits

Application mode: Online through official website

Application timeline: Between April and May (tentative)

6. ONGC Scholarship to Meritorious SC/ST Students

Open to Indian nationals, this scholarship offers financial assistance to SC/ST category students who are studying in the first year of a professional course like Graduate Engineering, MBBS, Master’s in Geology/Geophysics, and MBA.

They must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or 6.5 CGPA/ OGPA (on a 10-point scale) in their qualifying examination. The age of the applicant must be below 30 years and their annual family income should not exceed Rs 4.50 lakh from all sources.

Provider details: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited

Eligibility: SC/ST students pursuing UG/PG courses

Award details: Scholarship worth Rs 48,000 per annum

Application mode: Offline by post to designated office address of ONGC

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative).

