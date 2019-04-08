Top 20 MBA colleges in India: IIM-Bangalore surpasses IIM-Ahmedabad in NIRF Ranking 2019

NIRF Ranking Best B-schools in India: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s framework of ranking national institutes has stepped in its fourth year. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind announced the NIRF Ranking 2019 today at New Delhi. In the management category or the B-school category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has taken over the IIM-Ahmedabad continuing the tussle between the two top-ranking management schools.

Last year, four out of the top 10 Indian B-schools were IIMs. This year, six IIMs made it the list of top 10 management colleges in India. The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) has jumped three points from 10th rank last year to 7th position this year. IIM Indore has made it to directly to the fifth rank while it was not even in the top 10 in 2018.

The NIRF rankings will be released for a total of 9 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture.

NIRF Ranking Best B-School in India 2019

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Xavier Labour Relations Institute

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

NIRF Ranking Best B-schools in India 2018

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Xavier Labour Relations Institute

The NIRF rankings access education institutes on several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusion and perception. This is the fourth year of NIRF, it was launched in 2015.