Top law colleges in India, NLSIU-Bangalore is no. 1: NIRF ranking 2019

In the fourth edition of the Indian rankings, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has this year too emerged as number 1. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 were announced on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind. The top three rank holders in the law category have retained their position.

Advertising

Moreover, in the overall institute category, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has been listed number 1. The best college is Delhi University’s Miranda House while in the management college category, IIM-Bangalore has emerged as the topper. Jamia Hamdard has been announced as the top varsity for Pharmacy while All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been adjudged as the best medical college and law school respectively

Top law colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2019

1) National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2) National Law University, New Delhi

3) Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

6) National Law University, Jodhpur

7) Symbiosis Law School, Pune

8) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

9) Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

10) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

A total of 3,127 institutions participated in the ranking process under overall rankings, category-specific and domain-specific ranking. In all, 4,867 applications for rankings were made by the 3,127 applicant institutions under various categories and domains.