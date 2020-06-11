Preparation strategy for top 5 law entrance exams 2020

All you need to know about law entrance exams All you need to know about law entrance exams

Law is one of the most challenging professions, which demands in-depth knowledge and passion. To pursue it as a career option, the first step is to crack the law entrance exam. A few of the top law exams are CLAT, AILET, LSAT India, ULSAT and KIITEE, etc. All of these exams are highly competitive but with correct preparation strategy can be easily cracked. So, let us have a look at how to prepare for the top 5 entrance exam of law:

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT): It is an entrance exam for admission in all NLUs except for NLU Delhi. NLU Delhi holds All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). The registration process for CLAT 2020 will be ending on July 01, 2020. Exam date of CLAT 2020 is yet to be

announced but it is expected that the exam will be held in the month of August 2020.

The exam is held offline for two hours for both UG and PG law aspirants. Both UG and PG level of the exam has 150 questions, however, in UG only MCQ type questions come and in PG both subjective and MCQs are asked.

For UG questions come from Quantitative Techniques, English, Current Affairs, Deductive Reasoning, and Logical Reasoning. In PG, questions come from Constitutional Law and Other law subjects such as contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR, and jurisprudence

The best way to practice for CLAT 2020 would be to practice previous year papers and take mock tests. Apart from that focus on the current affair section separately by reading newspapers and catching up on daily latest events across the nation and world. A per the trends, current affairs hold 25 per cent weightage of the UG paper.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET): AILET is for admission in BA LLB (Hons.), LLM and PhD programmes offered by NLU Delhi. The last date to apply for AILET 2020 is June 30, 2020 and the exam date is August 09, 2020. It has been observed that English and current affairs hold great weightage in this exam, thus concentrating on making grammar better and staying up to date with what is going on around and in the world is important. Candidates are also advised to read newspapers as it increases their knowledge regarding current affairs and it also improves their vocabulary.

Also, solving the previous year’s question paper is important for this examination as well. Practicing these also helps in improving efficiency and learning time management.

PhD candidates are asked questions from Research Methodology and Legal Research Aptitude.

Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India: It is an entrance exam conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. The last date to apply for LSAT India 2020 is July 5 and the exam will be held on

July 19, 2020.

The tips to prepare for this exam include having a good grasp over the language. Other than that, the students must practice a lot of logical reasoning as in LSAT India heightes weightage is given to logical reasoning section. The sample papers of LSAT India 2020 can be used to understand the paper pattern and the exam as a whole.

UPES Law Studies Aptitude Test: Law admission in University of Petroleum and Engineering Studies (UPES) is done on the basis of the ULSAT exam. It is a national level test for admission in BA LLB (Hons) / BBA LLB (Hons.) / B.Com LLB (Hons.) / LLM courses offered by UPES. The last date to apply for the exam is June 20 and the exam will be held from June 27 to 29.

Questions in the exam come from language comprehension, quantitative & numerical ability, logical reasoning, legal general knowledge and legal aptitude.

To prepare for the exam, practice the previous year question papers to get hold of the aptitude questions. Also, stay updated with the latest news and read current affairs. Questions in ULSAT are framed from language comprehension too. To ace this section, one needs to understand the context of the English passages and excerpts. To do so read a lot and try to understand the meaning of what is being read. For the legal aptitude sections, read basic jargon that are used in law.

Read about the type of laws and popular law case studies and so.

KIIT Entrance Examination (KIITEE): Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology holds KIITEE. It is a common entrance exam for admission in all courses offered by KIIT. Admission in B.A. LL.B / BBA LL.B / B.Sc LL.B (5 YEARS) / Master of Law (LLM) (1 Year) is based on KIITEE exam. The last date to apply for the exam is June 30 and the exam will be held July 24 to August 20, 2020.

To prepare for KIITEE for law admission candidates must prepare the following: Mathematical Ability, Analytical & Logical Ability, Verbal Ability and General Knowledge. These sections can be aced by preparing using past year question papers. Mark the important topics while doing so and revise them alongside daily. Apart from that, make sure the basic maths of class 11 and 12 is revised.

Read newspapers daily in online or offline format to stay aware of the day to day events for GK. Practice questions of syllogism, logical sequence, and analogy for the analytical and logical ability section.

