Top jobs in India in 2026 and how much do they pay

The job market in 2026 is experiencing an evolution, driven by a resurgence in specialised healthcare and the real estate sector. Executive positions such as Chief Financial Officers and Heads of Sales continue to secure top-tier salaries, yet the momentum lies in the surging demand for technical expertise, highlights a report by job search site Indeed.

Roles like Quantity Surveyors and Dermatologists have seen job postings soar by nearly 200 per cent, underscoring a dramatic shift.

Technology roles remain part of India’s best jobs, with positions such as Python developer appearing on the list; however, they sit alongside roles from healthcare, engineering, education, and services.