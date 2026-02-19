Top jobs in India in 2026 and how much do they pay

Roles like Quantity Surveyors and Dermatologists have seen job postings soar by nearly 200 per cent, underscoring a dramatic shift. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 06:17 PM IST
From Dermatologist to Mechanical Designer: These are the India's best jobs in 2026
The job market in 2026 is experiencing an evolution, driven by a resurgence in specialised healthcare and the real estate sector. Executive positions such as Chief Financial Officers and Heads of Sales continue to secure top-tier salaries, yet the momentum lies in the surging demand for technical expertise, highlights a report by job search site Indeed.

Technology roles remain part of India’s best jobs, with positions such as Python developer appearing on the list; however, they sit alongside roles from healthcare, engineering, education, and services.

Job Market Trends (2024 – 2025)

Rank Job Role Mean Monthly Salary % Change in Job Postings (YoY)
1 Dermatologist Rs 93,411 182%
2 Chief Financial Officer Rs 82,528 171%
3 Senior Architect Rs 48,457 136%
4 Principal Rs 56,791 55%
5 Head Of Marketing Rs 55,279 68%
6 Associate Professor Rs 55,638 94%
7 Head Of Sales Rs 56,823 114%
8 Senior Electrical Engineer Rs 42,058 70%
9 Quantity Surveyor Rs 32,205 198%
10 Realtor Rs 31,993 191%
11 Interior Designer Rs 27,379 142%
12 Senior Civil Engineer Rs 42,526 154%
13 Real Estate Analyst Rs 30,281 154%
14 Civil Engineer Rs 25,327 143%
15 Project Manager Rs 41,974 -9%
16 Travel Consultant Rs 27,407 189%
17 Python Developer Rs 34,798 0%
18 Human Resources Manager Rs 33,540 40%
19 Electrical Designer Rs 30,005 111%
20 Surgeon Rs 35,789 69%
21 Medical Officer Rs 41,070 128%
22 Architect Rs 29,661 93%
23 Social Media Manager Rs 24,976 138%
24 Electrical Engineer Rs 24,838 104%
25 Mechanical Designer Rs 27,327 111%

Engineering, construction, and real estate roles account for a significant portion of the job market. This includes positions such as civil engineers, senior electrical engineers, electrical designers, quantity surveyors, architects, senior architects, realtors, and real estate analysts.

Senior leadership and management positions also remain highly sought after. Top jobs include chief financial officer, head of sales, head of marketing, principal, project manager, and human resources manager.

These roles are central to decision-making across various industries. Companies value leaders who can effectively manage growth, control costs, and build strong teams in a competitive landscape. Pay transparency indicates a clear premium for experience and accountability in these positions.

In addition to healthcare, infrastructure, and leadership, there is an increasing emphasis on specialised professional services. Positions such as social media manager, travel consultant, and interior designer demonstrate the evolving demands of consumers and businesses. Companies are increasingly investing in their brand presence, customer experience, and design-oriented differentiation. The travel and hospitality sectors are also experiencing a surge in demand as both domestic and international travel continue to recover and grow.

 

