The job market in 2026 is experiencing an evolution, driven by a resurgence in specialised healthcare and the real estate sector. Executive positions such as Chief Financial Officers and Heads of Sales continue to secure top-tier salaries, yet the momentum lies in the surging demand for technical expertise, highlights a report by job search site Indeed.
Roles like Quantity Surveyors and Dermatologists have seen job postings soar by nearly 200 per cent, underscoring a dramatic shift.
Technology roles remain part of India’s best jobs, with positions such as Python developer appearing on the list; however, they sit alongside roles from healthcare, engineering, education, and services.
|Rank
|Job Role
|Mean Monthly Salary
|% Change in Job Postings (YoY)
|1
|Dermatologist
|Rs 93,411
|182%
|2
|Chief Financial Officer
|Rs 82,528
|171%
|3
|Senior Architect
|Rs 48,457
|136%
|4
|Principal
|Rs 56,791
|55%
|5
|Head Of Marketing
|Rs 55,279
|68%
|6
|Associate Professor
|Rs 55,638
|94%
|7
|Head Of Sales
|Rs 56,823
|114%
|8
|Senior Electrical Engineer
|Rs 42,058
|70%
|9
|Quantity Surveyor
|Rs 32,205
|198%
|10
|Realtor
|Rs 31,993
|191%
|11
|Interior Designer
|Rs 27,379
|142%
|12
|Senior Civil Engineer
|Rs 42,526
|154%
|13
|Real Estate Analyst
|Rs 30,281
|154%
|14
|Civil Engineer
|Rs 25,327
|143%
|15
|Project Manager
|Rs 41,974
|-9%
|16
|Travel Consultant
|Rs 27,407
|189%
|17
|Python Developer
|Rs 34,798
|0%
|18
|Human Resources Manager
|Rs 33,540
|40%
|19
|Electrical Designer
|Rs 30,005
|111%
|20
|Surgeon
|Rs 35,789
|69%
|21
|Medical Officer
|Rs 41,070
|128%
|22
|Architect
|Rs 29,661
|93%
|23
|Social Media Manager
|Rs 24,976
|138%
|24
|Electrical Engineer
|Rs 24,838
|104%
|25
|Mechanical Designer
|Rs 27,327
|111%
Engineering, construction, and real estate roles account for a significant portion of the job market. This includes positions such as civil engineers, senior electrical engineers, electrical designers, quantity surveyors, architects, senior architects, realtors, and real estate analysts.
Senior leadership and management positions also remain highly sought after. Top jobs include chief financial officer, head of sales, head of marketing, principal, project manager, and human resources manager.
Read | ‘Indian students aren’t abandoning US; they’re recalibrating’: TOEFL chief dismisses rumours of ETS selling testing business
These roles are central to decision-making across various industries. Companies value leaders who can effectively manage growth, control costs, and build strong teams in a competitive landscape. Pay transparency indicates a clear premium for experience and accountability in these positions.
In addition to healthcare, infrastructure, and leadership, there is an increasing emphasis on specialised professional services. Positions such as social media manager, travel consultant, and interior designer demonstrate the evolving demands of consumers and businesses. Companies are increasingly investing in their brand presence, customer experience, and design-oriented differentiation. The travel and hospitality sectors are also experiencing a surge in demand as both domestic and international travel continue to recover and grow.
"Capital: A Weekly Journal of Commerce" was a groundbreaking newspaper that influenced commercial discussions in India for 91 years. Founded in Calcutta by Shirley Tremearne, it offered a well-rounded and credible perspective on trade, production, taxes, and politics.