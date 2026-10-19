10 IITs offering online AI certification courses for graduates, working professionals: Check fees, duration

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries and workplaces, AI skills are becoming increasingly important for fresh graduates entering the job market and for professionals looking to advance their careers and stay relevant. Several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are offering postgraduate certificate programmes in AI, Machine Learning, Generative-AI and related fields, with curricula designed to help with evolving industry requirements.

Offered in online mode, with weekend sessions in several programmes, these courses allow graduates and working professionals to upskill while balancing their academic or work commitments.

Here is a look at AI certification courses offered by 10 IITs, along with their duration and fees.

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IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, through IITM Parvartak, offers the following postgraduate AI certificate courses:

Name of the course Duration Course fees Advanced Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and RAG Engineering 7 months Rs 1,32,905 Executive Programme in Generative AI and Agentic AI Tools for Business 4 month Rs 1,13,050 Generative AI, Machine Learning, And Intelligent Control Systems 6 month Rs 1,53,000 Advanced Executive Program in Applied Generative AI 16 weeks Rs 1,40,000 Professional Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and Applications 5 months + 6 weeks Rs 1,28,800 Professional Certificate Program in AI-Powered Data Analytics 7 months Rs 1,19,999 Advanced Certification in Data Science and AI 7 months Rs 85,044

Those interested can visit the official website of IITM Parvartak, iitmpravartak.emeritus.org, to know more details and requirements of the above-mentioned programmes.’

Read | IIT Madras offers executive courses; here’s how to apply

IIT Delhi

Offered by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), only statutory body of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the following courses are designed for working professionals and graduates:

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Name of the course Duration Course fees Advanced Programme in Technology and AI Leadership 8 months Rs 1,74,000 Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence 8 months Rs 1,95,000 Certificate Programme in Generative AI 6 months Rs 1,69,000 Applied AI, ML and Decision Science Programme 8 months Rs 1,60,000 Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity and AI 6 months Rs 1,40,000

Interested candidates can visit the official website of CEP IITD, cepqip.iitd.ac.in, for more details about these postgraduate AI courses.

IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur offers various executive programs in the field of AI for working professionals and graduates in online mode through its Electronics & Information and Communication Technology Academy (EICTA) Consortium.

The programmes are mentioned in the table given below:

Name of the course Duration Course fees Professional Certificate Course in AI-Powered Data Analytics 7 months Rs 1,34,999 Professional Certificate Course in Generative AI & Machine Learning 11 months Rs 1,53,400 AI in Finance and Risk Management 30+ hours Rs 45,000

Candidates can go to the official website of EICTA Consortium IIT Kanpur, eicta.iitk.ac.in, to get more details about the eligibility and course structure.

In addition to the above-mentioned courses, IIT Kanpur also offers a postgraduate diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) through virtual mode.

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The diploma is designed for students and working professionals who seek advanced AI skills. The duration of the programme is 1–2 years, with a total fee of Rs 5,63,800. Direct admission to this diploma course is currently closed, and the programme is now available only as an exit option from the M.Tech. in AIML.

IIT Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, through its Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MInDS), offers the following diploma and certificate programmes for fresh graduates and working professionals who aim to learn advanced skills in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science.

Name of the course Duration Course fees Certificate in Leadership with AI 5 months Rs 2,20,000 e-Postgraduate Diploma (ePGD) in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science 18 months Rs 6,00,000 Certificate in Agentic AI 5 months Rs 1,80,000 Certificate in Generative AI 5 months Rs 1,80,000

Interested candidates can visit the official portal of IITB C-MInDS, minds.iitb.ac.in, to get more information about course structure, eligibility criteria and application process.

IIT Kharagpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur currently offers seven AI courses, helping participants integrate the technology in different fields such as engineering, fintech, machine learning and data science.

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Designed for working professions, the courses are offered by various departments of the institute in online mode, with sessions scheduled on weekends.

Name of the executive postgraduate certificate program Duration Course fees Generative AI & Agentic AI 8 months Rs 1,99,000 Applied AI & Machine Learning 8 months Rs 1,99,000 Technology & AI Leadership 7 months Rs 2,00,000 AI-Native Software Engineering 8 months Rs 1,77,000 Applied Data Science & Agentic AI 7 months Rs 1,77,000 Building AI Products, Systems & Services 6 months Rs 1,99,000 FinTech & AI 31 weeks Rs 1,90,000

Candidates can access additional information about the above-mentioned courses from the official IIT Kharagpur portal, online.iitkgp.ac.in.

Read More | IIT Kharagpur’s online postgraduate and certificate courses on AI

IIT Roorkee

Delivered by iHUB DivyaSampark, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee offers several AI courses to help working professions incorporate relevant AI skills to excel in their careers.

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Candidates can refer to the following table to know these AI courses offered by IIT Roorkee in online mode.

Name of the course Duration Course fees Advanced Certification in AI-Driven Growth Marketing, Automation & Content Strategy 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Advanced Certification in Data Science and AI 7 months Rs 65,000 Advanced Certification in Global Data Protection, Privacy Engineering & AI Governance 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking with Applied AI 6 months Rs 60,000 Certification in Agentic Systems and Design 6 months Rs 50,000 Post-Graduate Certificate in Agentic AI Strategy for Business 4 months Rs 1,30,000 Python for Automation, AI Applications & LLM Integration 3 months Rs 8,500 Post Graduate Certificate in Intelligent Automation and Workflows with AI Agents 5 months Rs 1,09,000 Post Graduate Certificate in Agentic and RAG Systems for AI Engineering 6 months Rs 1,20,000 Post Graduate Certificate in Agentic Systems & Production AI 6 months Rs 1,50,000 Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications 4 months Rs 1,09,000 PG Certificate in AI Powered Product and Design Thinking 6 months Rs 99,000 Executive Certificate in AI Transformation for Legal Professionals 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Executive Certificate in AI-Powered Research Automation, Publication Management & Policy Analysis 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Executive Certificate in Digital Transformation for Leaders with AI 5 months Rs 1,30,000 Executive Certification in AI Orchestration and Business Automation 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Executive Certification in Applied Investment Banking, Fundraising & Deal Advisory 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Executive Certification in Corporate Governance, ESG and AI Safety 6 months Rs 1,55,000 Post-Graduate Certificate in Agentic AI Strategy for Business 4 months Rs 1,30,000

Candidates can visit the official website of iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, tih.iitr.ac.in to get more details about the structure, eligibility and outcome of these courses.

IIT Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, through its Centre for Continuing Education (CEC) offers the following AI course in online mode for working professionals and graduates who want to inculcate advanced AI knowledge.

Name of the course Duration Course fees Professional Certification Program in Story continues below this ad Artificial Intelligence 6 months Rs 1,50,000 Forward Deployed Engineering 3 months Rs 1,00,000 Professional Certification Program in Applied AI 4 weekends Rs 50,000

In addition to the aforementioned courses, IIT Hyderabad also offers a one-day AI workshop for HR Professionals without charging any registration fee. The date for the next session will be announced soon.

To know more about the AI certification programme, candidates can visit the official website of CCE IIT Hyderabad, cce.iith.ac.in and check the course details online.

IIT Mandi

Through the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi offers an online certification programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML). To be eligible for this course, candidates will be required to clear an entrance test.

The total fees for this 6-month course in AIML is Rs 50,000 while candidates need to pay an entry test fee of Rs 99, which is non-refundable.

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The course also includes a two-day campus immersion at IIT Mandi. Participants with minimum 65% overall attendance and 30% marks in cumulative evaluations score will receive the completion certificate by CCE IIT Mandi.

For more information regarding the AIML certification course, interested candidates can visit the official website of the centre, cce.iitmandi.ac.in.

IIT BHU

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers a postgraduate certificate program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in online mode through its hub for Data Analytics and Predictive Technologies (I-DAPT).

The total fees of this 8-month course is Rs 1,40,000, including additional charges.

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With more than 30 tools and over 18 projects across various domains such tech, finance, healthcare, marketing etc, through this course IIT BHU helps candidates master in machine learning operations, GenAI and agents with deployment.

Candidates can visit the official website, idapthub.org, for more information about the application process, eligibility and course curriculum.

IIT Patna

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna offers the following certificate programmes for fresh graduates and working professionals in online mode.

Name of the course Duration Course fees Certificate Program in Generative AI for Professionals 6 months Rs 79,000 Generative AI and Agentic AI for Developers 6 months Rs 99,000

Those who want to apply for these AI certificate courses can visit the official portal, certifications.iitpatna.com, to register online and check more information about course structure and eligibility criteria.