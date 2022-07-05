JEE Main 2022: Top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main exam dates 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. While the JEE Mains 2022 exam date for session 1 was held from June 20 to 29, session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to 30.

Candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Examination Mains will be eligible for several engineering colleges, based on their JEE Main scores.

The following list includes government, semi-government and private institutions ranked on the NIRF ranking system. The Ministry of Education, India follows the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) method to rank institutes or colleges. Several factors such as research, resources, stakeholder perception, infrastructure, quality of education are considered while ranking the institutes.

JEE Main 2022: Best engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores

S.no Institute name 1 NIT Trichy – National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 2 NIT Surathkal – National Institute of Technology Karnataka 3 NIT Rourkela – National Institute of Technology 4 ICT Mumbai – Institute of Chemical Technology 5 NIT Warangal – National Institute of Technology 6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 7 IIEST Shibpur – Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology 8 NIT Calicut- National Institute of Technology 9 VNIT Nagpur 10 JMI New Delhi – Jamia Millia Islamia

JEE Main 2022: Engineering colleges with good NIRF ranking

Candidates can check the below table to know engineering colleges with good National Institutional Ranking Framework:

Engineering Colleges in India accepting JEE Main scores NIRF Ranking IIEST Shibpur – Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology 27 JMI New Delhi – Jamia Millia Islamia 33 SRM University Chennai – SRM Institute of Science and Technology 34 DTU Delhi – Delhi Technological University 36 IIIT Bangalore – International Institute of Information Technology 76

JEE Mains is one of the most competitive national level entrance tests in the country. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates appear for JEE Mains exam with a hope to get admission in top NITs and IIITs. Moreover, JEE Mains exam is an entrance test for IITs admission across India, where top 2,50,000 candidates become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam.