Top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main score

September 4, 2021 12:51:43 pm
JEE Main is one of the most popular and competitive engineering entrance exams in the country. Every year, more than 12 lakh students appear for the exam for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Apart from the NIT + system, scores of JEE Main are accepted by many other top engineering colleges and institutes for admission into the BTech/BE courses.
Many states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland use JEE Main scores for admissions.
Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor]
A list of top engineering colleges (other than NITs, IIITs and GFTIs) accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in the table below:
Top BTech colleges accepting JEE Main scores
|Name of the College
|NIRF Rank
|Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
|18
|Amrita School of Engineering
|20
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|28
|Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
|29
|Amity University Noida
|32
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|34
|Delhi Technological University
|36
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
|37
|International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
|43
|Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
|56
Counselling for admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). States and private/deemed universities conduct their own counselling process. Candidates will have to apply for the admissions separately by checking the admission process and eligibility criteria mentioned by the state counselling authorities and private/deemed universities.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-