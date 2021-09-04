Top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main score

JEE Main is one of the most popular and competitive engineering entrance exams in the country. Every year, more than 12 lakh students appear for the exam for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Apart from the NIT + system, scores of JEE Main are accepted by many other top engineering colleges and institutes for admission into the BTech/BE courses.

Many states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland use JEE Main scores for admissions.

Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor]

A list of top engineering colleges (other than NITs, IIITs and GFTIs) accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in the table below:

Top BTech colleges accepting JEE Main scores

Name of the College NIRF Rank Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 18 Amrita School of Engineering 20 Jamia Millia Islamia 28 Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology 29 Amity University Noida 32 Siksha `O` Anusandhan 34 Delhi Technological University 36 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy 37 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 43 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi 56

Counselling for admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). States and private/deemed universities conduct their own counselling process. Candidates will have to apply for the admissions separately by checking the admission process and eligibility criteria mentioned by the state counselling authorities and private/deemed universities.