scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Must Read

Top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main score

Here's a list of top engineering colleges (other than NITs, IIITs and GFTIs) accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 4, 2021 12:51:43 pm
jee main, jee main 2021, jee main 2021 session 3, jee main session 3 examJEE Main answer keys will release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Main is one of the most popular and competitive engineering entrance exams in the country. Every year, more than 12 lakh students appear for the exam for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Apart from the NIT + system, scores of JEE Main are accepted by many other top engineering colleges and institutes for admission into the BTech/BE courses.

Read |JEE Main 2021: Here’s how the cut-off determined

Many states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland use JEE Main scores for admissions.

Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor]

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A list of top engineering colleges (other than NITs, IIITs and GFTIs) accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in the table below:

Top BTech colleges accepting JEE Main scores

Name of the College NIRF Rank
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 18
Amrita School of Engineering 20
Jamia Millia Islamia 28
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology 29
Amity University Noida 32
Siksha `O` Anusandhan 34
Delhi Technological University 36
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

 

 37
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 43
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi 56

Counselling for admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). States and private/deemed universities conduct their own counselling process. Candidates will have to apply for the admissions separately by checking the admission process and eligibility criteria mentioned by the state counselling authorities and private/deemed universities.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement