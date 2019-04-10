Top 10 educational institutions in India, IIT-Madras number 1: NIRF Ranking 2019

NIRF Ranking 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) topped the NIRF ranking 2019 this year in the overall category with 83.88 per cent score. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), that was number 1 last year, has slipped to number 2 this year. The top sixth spot hold by the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) — Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (Rank 3), Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (Rank 4), Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (Rank 5), Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (Rank 6).

Advertising

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind announced the NIRF ranking on Monday, April 8. Jawaharlal Nehru University has secured the seventh spot, while Banaras Hindu University clinched the 10th position.

READ | Top 25 universities in India

NIRF ranking 2019: Top 10 educational institutions in India

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2019: Best institutes in India

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Also read | Top 20 MBA colleges in India

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Rank 7: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

READ | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University

Advertising

Started in 2016, the rankings have been announced under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture and law.

Read| NIRF 2019 updates

Three new categories were introduced by the Ministry last year that included architecture, medical and law. In 2018, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras occupied the best engineering college while Delhi University’s Miranda House topped the college category. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was the top position among management institutions last year. Under the law category, NLU Bangalore bagged number 1 position followed by NLU Delhi and NLUSAR.