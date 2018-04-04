Top 10 Architecture Colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2018

NIRF Ranking 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has been ranked as the best architecture institute. NIRF Ranking 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has been ranked as the best architecture institute.

NIRF ranking 2018: For the first time colleges were ranked under the ‘Architecture’ category by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar, who announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2018. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has been ranked as the best architecture institute, followed by IIT Roorkee and School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

Figuring in the top list in all five categories in NIRF 2018 ranking, IIT Kharagpur Director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti has said it is great to see the institution tops in architecture and law. Chakrabarti said in an official Facebook post, “IIT Kharagpur is the only Institute to be ranked in the top list in all five categories for which it was considered.

“Overall (5), Engineering (4), Management (7), Architecture (1), Law (4). This shows our unique strength as an overall Institution in the strong competition from specialised Institutes like IIMs, SPAs, NLUs and metro based IITs,” the director said. He said it remained great to see IIT KGP topped in Architecture and in law in spite of Schools of Planning and Architecture and the National Law Universities. There was a need to improve in each stream and maintain the position in architecture. The teacher-student ratio was expected to be fixed by next year.

Here are India’s top 10 institutes

1) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

2) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

3) School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

4) College of Engineering Trivandrum, Thiruvananthapuram

5) School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

6) Anna University, Chennai

7) JNAFAU School of Planning and Architecture, Hyderabad

8) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

9) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur

10) Faculty of Architecture, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi

Overall IISc, second time in a row, has been adjudged the best higher educational institute followed by IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. Also, HRD Higher Education secretary R Subrahmanyan said public institutions which do not participate in national ranking will face fund cut.

