Top 6 scholarships for Uttar Pradesh students, check here

The term ‘UP Scholarships’ comprises a vast variety of scholarships that are meant for students who are residents of Uttar Pradesh. Government departments as well as private organisations offer scholarships for students of Uttar Pradesh to help them pursue their studies (at different levels of education).

The Government of Uttar Pradesh also announces a large number of scholarships every year for students belonging to general, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. These scholarships are broadly categorised into pre-matric, post-matric (intermediate) and post-matric (other than intermediate) scholarships.

List of top 6 scholarships for Uttar Pradesh students

Pre-matric scholarship for ST/ SC/ General Category

This pre-matric scholarship is meant for those UP-domicile students who belong to SC/ST/General category. The key objective of this scholarship is to promote secondary education among children of Uttar Pradesh and encourage them to complete their matriculation studies. The students whose annual family income is not more than Rs 1 lakh (from all sources) can apply.

Provider: Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: Students of class 9 and 10

Awards: Variable awards

Application timeline: Between July and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official Saksham portal of UP Government

Post-Matric (Other than Intermediate) scholarship for ST/ SC/ General Category

SC, ST and General category students of UP who are pursuing graduation or higher level studies can avail benefits under this scholarship scheme. The scholarship is open for students pursuing graduation, post graduation, PhD or higher level education. The students belonging to General category must have an annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh. However, for SC/ST category students, the annual family income must be less than Rs 2.5 lakh from all sources.

Provider: Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: Students pursuing higher studies (graduation and above)

Awards: Variable awards

Application timeline: Between July and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official Saksham portal of UP Government

Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities

This scholarship is especially meant to support the minority community students of Uttar Pradesh. Under this scholarship, the students studying in class 9 and 10 get variable financial assistance to continue their studies. The annual income of the applicant’s family should be less than Rs 1 lakh (from all sources).

Provider: Minority Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: Students of class 9 and 10

Awards: Variable awards

Application timeline: Between July and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official Saksham portal of UP Government

Post-Matric Intermediate Scholarship for Minorities

Under this scholarship, the students of Uttar Pradesh who belong to minority communities can avail variable benefits for their studies in class 11 and 12. The annual income of the family must be less than Rs 2 lakh from all sources.

Provider: Minority Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: Minority community students of class 11 and 12

Awards: Variable awards

Application timeline: Between July and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official Saksham portal of UP government

Pre-Matric scholarship for OBC students

This pre-matric scholarship is meant for OBC category students of Uttar Pradesh who are studying in class 9 and 10. Under this scholarship, the students who are in need of financial assistance to continue their studies are provided with variable awards for completion of their matriculation. The annual income of the applicant’s family should be less than Rs 1 lakh from all sources.

Provider: Backward class Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: Students of class 9 and 10

Awards: Variable awards

Application timeline: Between July and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official Saksham portal of UP Government

Post-Matric (other than Intermediate) scholarship for OBC

Students who are domiciles of Uttar Pradesh and belong to the OBC category can avail variable benefits under this scholarship. They must be pursuing studies at graduation, post graduation, PhD or higher level. Also, the annual income of the applicant’s family must be less than Rs 2 lakh (from all sources).

Provider: Backward class Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: OBC category students pursuing higher studies (graduation and above)

Awards: Variable awards

Application timeline: Between July and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official Saksham portal of UP Government.

