Top 6 scholarships for OBC category students, check list

The term ‘OBC scholarships’ comprises a wide range of scholarships that are being offered by central government, state government and different private organisations for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC). The key objective behind these scholarships is to enable OBC category students to pursue quality education without any financial constraint. These scholarships are awarded on the category of merit, means and merit-cum-means.

List of national, state level scholarships for OBC category students

1. Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Uttar Pradesh

This scholarship is meant for underprivileged students of OBC category who are domiciles of Uttar Pradesh. The students studying in Class 9 and 10 can avail benefits under this scholarship if their annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh (from all sources). The key objective of this scholarship is to offer financial support to needy students and help them complete their matriculation.

Provider details: Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: OBC category students of Class 9 and 10

Awards: Variable awards

Application mode: Online, through the official UP scholarship portal – SAKSHAM

Application timeline: July 24 to October 12, 2020 (applicable for academic year 2020-21)

2. Post Matric Intermediate Scholarship for OBC Students, Uttar Pradesh

As the name suggests, OBC category students of Uttar Pradesh who are pursuing studies in Class 11 and 12 can avail benefits under this scheme. They must belong to a family whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh (from all sources).

Provider Details: Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: OBC category students of Class 11 and 12

Awards: Variable awards

Application Mode: Online, through the official UP scholarship portal – SAKSHAM

Application Timeline: August 1 to November 5, 2020 (applicable for academic year 2020-21)

3. Post Matric (other than Intermediate) Scholarship for OBC, Uttar Pradesh

The students who are domiciles of Uttar Pradesh and belong to the OBC category can avail benefits under this scheme, if they are pursuing studies at graduation or higher level (including post graduation, PhD or postdoctoral level). The annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh from all sources.

Provider Details: Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Eligibility: OBC category students pursuing graduation or higher level of studies

Awards: Variable awards

Application Mode: Online, through the official UP scholarship portal – SAKSHAM

Application Timeline: August 1 to November 5, 2020 (applicable for academic year 2020-21)

4. Merit Scholarship for SC/ST/OBC/Minority Students (Class 1 to 12), Delhi

This scholarship is given to those meritorious students who belong to the SC/ ST/ OBC and minority communities. They must be domiciles of Delhi and studying in Class 1 to 12 at a government/ aided/ recognised public school. The annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh (from all sources). The amount of scholarship given to students majorly depends on the scores obtained by the students. However, there is no minimum marks criteria for SC/ ST/ Minorities students of class 1 to 8.

Provider Details: Department for the Welfare of SC/ ST/ OBC/ Minority, Government of NCT of Delhi

Eligibility: SC/ ST/ OBC/ Minority community students of Class 1 to 12

Awards: Up to Rs 4,500 per annum

Application Mode: Online, through the e-district portal of Government of NCT of Delhi

Application Timeline: Between December and February (tentative)

5. Reimbursement of Tuition Fee for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Minorities, Delhi

This scholarship has been introduced to support students coming from financially weaker families who belong to the SC, ST, OBC or Minority communities. They must be domiciles of Delhi and studying in Class 1 to 12 at a government recognised school. The annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh (from all sources). Also, they must not be recipients any other scholarship.

Provider Details: Department for the Welfare of SC/ ST/ OBC/ Minority, Government of NCT of Delhi

Eligibility: Class 1 to 12 students

Awards: Up to 100 per cent fee reimbursement

Application Mode: Online, through the E-district portal of Government of NCT of Delhi

Application Timeline: Between December and February (tentative)

6. ONGC Foundation Scholarship Scheme for OBC category students

Awarded to 500 deserving students every year, this scholarship scheme aims to provide financial support to meritorious students belonging to the marginalised sections of the society. The OBC category students who are in the first year of Engineering/ MBBS/ MBA or Master’s in Geology/ Geophysics programme can apply for this scholarship. They must have obtained at least 60 per cent marks or 6.0 CGPA in the last qualifying examination.

The age of the candidates should be less than 30 years, as on the last date of application. Also, the gross family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum from all sources.

Provider Details: ONGC Foundation

Eligibility: Engineering/ MBBS/ MBA or Master’s Degree in Geology/ Geophysics students

Awards: Rs 48,000 per annum

Application Mode: Online, through the official website of ONGC Foundation

Application Timeline: Between February and March (tentative).

