Top 6 scholarships for meritorious students, check list

Check list of top 6 merit based scholarships. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check list of top 6 merit based scholarships. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

“Scholarships are only meant for needy students” – this is a common misconception about scholarship. However, in reality, there are a broad variety of scholarships, including merit-based scholarships, merit-cum-means based, talent-based, and sports scholarships.

The key objective of introducing any scholarship is to support the education of deserving students. A merit-based scholarship, in particular, is meant for students who are academically meritorious to encourage them to pursue their further education. It acts as a reward for them and motivates them to fulfill their dreams.

READ | Top 10 scholarships for girl students in India

Here is a list of top 6 merit-based scholarships that students should keep track of –

1. Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY)

This scheme is meant to support the students studying in class 11, 12, undergraduate or postgraduate level in science stream. The selection of the scholars is based on the aptitude test and interview round.

The students, who are studying in class 11 or 12 are required to have obtained at least 75 per cent marks in maths and science subjects in their class 10 board examination. Furthermore, the students in the first year of undergraduate or postgraduate programme in science stream are required to have obtained at least 60 per cent marks in maths, physics, chemistry, and biology in class 12 board examination.

Provider: Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India

Eligibility: Class 11, 12 (PCM/B), BSc 1st year, Int. MSc 1st year students

Rewards: Up to Rs 7,000 per month and contingency grant up to Rs 28,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between July and August (tentative)

READ | Top countries offering scholarships to pursue higher education

2. National Talent Search Examination, NTSE

This is a national-level talent search examination that aims to identify and nurture young talent through financial support at different stages of education. The exam is conducted at both state and national level.

For state-level examination, the students of class 10 who are studying at recognised schools can appear. However, for national level examination, the students need to qualify the state-level examination.

Provider: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)

Eligibility: Class 10 students

Rewards: Up to Rs 2,000 per month

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

ALSO READ | What are foreign universities offering for international students

3. Post Graduate Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders

With an objective to encourage talented girls and boys towards postgraduate education and assist them in their expenses, the UGC offers this scholarship. The students, who acquire the first and second rank in their graduation exam (in disciplines like life sciences, physical sciences, chemical sciences, earth sciences, mathematical sciences, social sciences, commerce or languages) are eligible for this scholarship.

Read | How coronavirus disrupted Indian students’ study abroad dream

They are required to pursue a postgraduate course from an affiliated university. The age of the candidates should be below 30 years and they must have obtained at least 60 per cent marks in graduation.

Provider: University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India

Eligibility: University rank holders (1st and 2nd) at undergraduate level who are pursuing PG courses

Rewards: Rs 3,100 per month for two years

Application timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

Read | Taking up the challenge of studying overseas amid coronavirus pandemic

4. North South Foundation (NSF) scholarship

Students who have passed class 12 examination and are entering into engineering, medicine or diploma in engineering programme are eligible for this scholarship. A total of 1,500 students are selected under this scholarship.

The students must be among the top 10 per cent in class 10, 12, CET/ NEET/ JEE ranks in their state. The annual income of their family should be less than Rs 1 lakh. They must have secured admission to a professional course like Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Pharmacy, Diploma in Agriculture, and Diploma in Engineering at a government or government-aided college.

Provider: North South Foundation (NSF)

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students

Rewards: Up to Rs 25,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between October and November (tentative)

5. SOF Girl Child Scholarship Scheme (G.C.S.S)

This scholarship is meant to support meritorious girl students of economically weaker families to continue their school education. The girl students studying in class 1 to 10 are eligible for the scholarship.

Read | COVID-19 impacts hospitality, travel sector: What’s on plate for students, job aspirants

They need to have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the previous class of study. Also, the combined monthly income of their parents should be less than Rs 15,000. A total of 300 needy students will get benefit under this scheme.

Provider: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility: Girls of class 1 to 10

Rewards: Rs 5,000

Application timeline: Between April and October (tentative)

6. Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

The merit scholarship encourages young women across India to pursue a career in Science at undergraduate level. Girl students, who have passed class 12 and opted for BSc in pure/natural science can apply for this scholarship. They are required to have a record of academic excellence in their previous studies.

Provider: Dr. Reddy’s Foundation

Eligibility: Class 12 passed girl students

Rewards: Rs 2,40,000 for 3 years of study

Application timeline: Between March and August (tentative).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd