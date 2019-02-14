Top 5 West Bengal entrance exams for Class 12 students; conducted by WBJEEB

Class 12 students have to take the critical decision of which career path to choose. After board exams, a student’s chapter of school life comes to an end and the new chapter on college life begins. The first line of that chapter is determined by which course one opts for.

Advertising

There are dozens of degree courses to choose from. Here we have listed the top 5 entrance exams in West Bengal after class 12. All of them are conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

Success story of JEE toppers

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2019) is a common entrance exam for UG courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 May 2019. A total of 85 private colleges, 10 government colleges, 10 universities, 8 private universities offer admission through WBJEE.

JENPUAH 2019 is the Joint Entrance for Physiotherapy, Ayurved, Unani, Homeopathy. This exam is held for admission to 8 courses namely B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing), BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy), BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology), BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician), B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology), B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology), B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology), B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant). Exam date is 30 June 2019.

Aspiring veterinarians must appear in EVETS 2019 that is Entrance for Veterinary Surgeons. It leads to admission to BVSC and AH programme offered by West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences. WBJEEB is conducting EVETS on 29 June 2019.

Such students who see themselves as future hoteliers can appear in JEHOM 2019. This is the entrance exam for admission to BHMCT (Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology). It will be held on 13 July 2019.

Ranked 41 among all universities in India, Presidency University offers admissions to UG programs namely 3 years BA / B.Sc through PUBDET held by WBJEEB.

Students can apply to any 2 papers from 14 papers available. Science papers are Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Geology, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics. Humanities and Social Science subjects are namely Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Philosophy / Sociology / Performing Arts, Political Science. The exam will be held on 15 and 16 June 2019.

WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board was founded in 1962. It conducts entrance exams for UG, PG professional and vocational courses. Since 2012, the board has been organizing e-counselling.

Advertising

Besides the above-listed exams, it is also organizing JELET for lateral entry to second year of Bachelors in Engineering/Technology and Pharmacy, JECA for MCA admission, JEEDEC for 5-year evening courses of Bachelor in Engineering of Civil / Electrical / Mechanical, PUMDET for PG admissions in Presidency University.