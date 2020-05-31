Top 5 scholarships to pursue undergraduate degree in India

Check these scholarships available for undergraduate students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check these scholarships available for undergraduate students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

As per the report of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is 26.3 per cent, out of which a vast majority of students – 79.8 per cent – are enrolled at bachelor’s level. Thus, to encourage these students and support their undergraduate studies, various organisations and institutions offer undergraduate level scholarships.

These scholarships can be merit-based, means-based, or merit-cum-means based. Irrespective of the stream in which a student is pursuing undergraduate studies, there is a scholarship available for everyone. These scholarships are meant to offer financial freedom to students who are facing financial difficulties in pursuing their career aspirations.

Here is the list of top 5 scholarships available for undergraduate students

Sardar Patel Scholarship for Students Pursuing Graduation

This scholarship supports students coming from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of society. The students who are currently pursuing first or second year of a three-year graduation programme in any stream (arts, science, commerce, special education) can apply for this scholarship.

They must have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in their Class 12 examination and their annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakhs per annum.

Provider Detail: Buddy4Study India Foundation

Eligibility: Students pursuing graduation

Award: Rs 15,000

Application timeline: Between March and June (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through official portal

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

This scholarship is meant to support young Indian women to prepare for and pursue a career in science. The scholarship offered helps the girl students to pursue their undergraduate studies. Girl students who have opted for BSc program in pure or natural science after passing class 12 can apply for this scholarship.

Provider detail: Dr. Reddy’s Foundation

Eligibility: Class 12 passed girl applicants

Award: Rs 2,40,000 for three years of study

Application timeline: Between May and August (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the official website of Dr. Reddy’s Foundation

Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme

This scholarship has been introduced with an objective to provide financial assistance to the underprivileged students pursuing different courses at higher levels.

The students studying in Class 11 or 12 or ITI or diploma or graduation or postgraduation can apply for this. They must also fulfill the percentage marks criteria (that is between 45 to 75 per cent marks) in their previous class as specified in the official notification.

Provider detail: Sitaram Jindal Foundation

Eligibility: Class 11 to Post Graduation

Award: Up to Rs 2,000 per month

Application timeline: Always open

Application mode: Apply by post to the designated office of Sitaram Jindal Foundation.

G. P. Birla Scholarship 2020

Applicable for meritorious students of West Bengal, this scholarship provides financial support to class 12 passed students. The students are required to have passed their class 12 examination with 80 per cent marks or more from state board or 85 per cent marks or more from the central board.

They must be continuing studies in streams including arts, medicine, science, engineering, law, architecture, commerce, or professional courses such as cost accountancy, company secretary, and chartered accountancy course from a recognized institution or university in India. Also, the annual family income should be less than Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Provider Detail: G.P. Birla Educational Foundation

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students

Award: Scholarship worth up to Rs 50,000 per year and other benefits

Application timeline: Between May and July (tentative)

Application mode: Apply by post to the registered office of G.P. Birla Educational Foundation

L’Oréal India For Young Women in Science Scholarships

This scholarship has been introduced to encourage young women to pursue higher education in science. Girl students from economically disadvantaged families who have passed Class 12 examination in science stream with at least 85 per cent marks are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Further, they must have taken admission to an undergraduate program in a science-related field. The maximum age limit to apply is 19 years as on the date specified in the official notification. Also, the annual family income should be less than Rs 4 lakh per annum.

Provider detail: L’Oréal India

Eligibility: Class 12 passed girls (science)

Award: Up to Rs 2,50,000 for Graduation

Application timeline: Between September and July (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through official website or by post to L’Oréal India.

