Top 5 scholarships for class 10 passed students

The transition of students from secondary level to higher secondary level of education plays a crucial role in the formation of their careers. However, due to lack of sufficient financial resources, a large number of students are forced to drop-out of their formal education after class 10. Many corporates including Xiaomi India, Piaggio Vehicles, Colgate Palmolive etc, have come up with scholarship programmes to help underprivileged students to continue their studies.

Given below is the list of top five private scholarships that are meant for class 10 passed students. The students who find themselves eligible can apply for these scholarships.

Mi Scholarship

This scholarship is meant to support the higher education of academically meritorious students who come from economically weaker sections of the society. The students studying in class 11 or 12 and undergraduate level can avail benefits under this scheme. They must have passed their class 10 or 12 exam with at least 70 per cent marks.

Provider Detail: Xiaomi India

Eligibility: Class 10 and 12 passed students

Award: Up to Rs 5,800

Application timeline: Between October and December (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the Buddy4Study portal

Piaggio ‘Shiksha Se Samriddhi’ Scholarship

This scholarship supports the education of children of drivers or owners of three-wheeler vehicles. The students are required to have passed their class 10 or 12 exam with at least 55 per cent marks and must be enrolled in an ITI or polytechnic or diploma course. The annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 3 lakh from all sources.

Provider Detail: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Eligibility: Class 10 and 12 passed students pursuing diploma courses

Award: 80% of total fee reimbursement or maximum up to Rs 20,000 per year

Application timeline: Between October and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the Buddy4Study portal

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme for Class 11 Students

The ‘Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme’ comprises a diverse variety of scholarships that includes scholarships for class 11 students. Under this scholarship, the students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75 per cent marks can avail financial aid for their studies in Class 11. The annual family income must be less than Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Eligibility: Class 10 passed students

Award: Rs 20,000 per annum for 2 years

Application Timeline: Between September and February (tentative)

Application Mode: Online through the Buddy4Study portal

STFC India Meritorious Scholarship Programme for Class 10 Passed (Diploma) Students

This is one of the scholarships offered under the STFC India Meritorious Scholarship Programme. Under this scholarship, the children or wards of transport drivers/owners-cum-drivers will be awarded with financial assistance to pursue their ITI or polytechnic or diploma programme after Class 10. The students are required to have obtained at least 60 per cent marks in class 10. Also, the annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4 lakh from all sources.

Provider Detail: Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) Limited

Eligibility: Class 10 passed students

Award: Rs 15,000

Application timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the Buddy4Study portal

EWS Scholarship for Class 10 Passed Students

Under this scholarship, the students from economically weaker sections of the society will be provided online learning and financial support for their studies in class 11 and 12. The students are required to have passed class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks. They must be pursuing studies in class 11 or 12 in regular mode from a recognised board/institution. The annual family income must be less than Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Buddy4Study India Foundation

Eligibility: Class 10 passed students studying in class 11 and 12

Award: Rs 10,000 and free access to online learning app – Buddy4Learn

Application timeline: Between July and October

Application Mode: Online through the Buddy4Study portal

