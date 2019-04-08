Top 25 engineering colleges in India, IIT-Madras at number 1: NIRF ranking 2019

Besides holding number one position in the overall institutes’ category, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has again bagged the top position in the engineering college category. President Ram Nath Kovind has today announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) at New Delhi.

In the overall category, The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT-Delhi ranked second and third in the list respectively. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.

NIRF 2019: Top 25 engineering colleges in India

As per the NIRF 2019 rankings, the top 10 engineering colleges in India are:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad

Anna University, Chennai

National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli

Started in 2016, the rankings are announced by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister, however, due to the Lok Sabha elections, the President Kovind has released the list. The rankings have been announced under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture and law. In 2018, about 3,954 higher education institutions were ranked under nine different parameters.

The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Three new categories were introduced by the Ministry last year that included architecture, medical and law. In 2018, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras occupied the best engineering college while Delhi University’s Miranda House topped the college category. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was the top position among management institutions last year. Under the law category, NLU Bangalore bagged number 1 position followed by NLU Delhi and NLUSAR.