Miranda House best college, 6 out of top 10 colleges from Delhi University: NIRF ranking 2019

NIRF best college ranking 2019: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind released National Institutional Ranking (NIRF) today, April 8, 2019. Third time in a row, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list of best colleges in India. In the list of top 10, Delhi registered the maximum number of colleges — six. Last year as well, Delhi was home to the maximum number of ‘best’ colleges. It has outperformed itself, as last year Delhi registered five colleges in top 10 lists.
Hindu College from Delhi University jumped two places to reach the second spot. Madras Christian College, which was in the list last year has lost its spot in top 10 while Hans Raj College, Delhi debuted in the list with the eighth position.
NIRF best college ranking 2019: Top 10 colleges
Miranda House, Delhi
Hindu College, Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
St Stephen’s College, Delhi
Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi
Loyala College, Chennai
Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
Ramakrishna Vidyamandira, Calcutta University
Hans Raj College, Delhi
St Xavier’s College, Delhi
NIRF best college ranking 2018: Top 10 colleges
1 Miranda House, Delhi University
2 St Stephens, Delhi University
3 Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli
4 Hindu College, Delhi University
5 Presidency College, Bangalore University
6 Loyala College, Pondicherry University
7 Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University
8 Lady Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University
9 Ramakrishna Vidyamandira, Calcutta University
10 Madras Christian College, Madras University