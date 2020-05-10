Top 10 scholarships for girl students in India

Scholarships to aid education for girls (Express archive photo) Scholarships to aid education for girls (Express archive photo)

Gender, unfortunately, is still one of the key concerns while considering investment a family makes on its child’s education. While this is not the case everywhere, there still are areas in India where it is a major consideration. Reports suggest that to increase the enrolment of women in the education system, various challenges including social and cultural norms, and conservative gender biases also play a role.

Several government departments and private organisations offer a number of scholarship opportunities to uplift the condition of female education within the country. Given below is the list of top 10 government and private scholarships for women and girls that a student must watch for –

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

Under this scholarship programme, a total of 4,000 girl students studying in the first year of a technical diploma/degree course at an AICTE recognised institution will receive financial aid to continue their education. The aim of the scholarship is to empower young girls with skills, self-confidence and knowledge thereby enabling them to contribute to the development process.

Provider Details: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Eligibility: Girl students studying in first of technical courses

Awards: Up to Rs 30,000 and other benefits

Application Timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship

Also known as Maulana Azad Scholarship, this scholarship offers financial assistance to minority community girl students studying in Class 9 to 12. Under this scholarship, the deserving girl students will receive tuition fees assistance along with other benefits. The students are required to obtain at least 50 per cent marks in the previous class and their annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum.

Provider Details: Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF), Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India

Eligibility: Girl students from Minority communities studying in Class 9 to 12

Awards: Up to Rs 6,000

Application Timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

With an objective to compensate for the direct costs of girl education, the UGC has initiated this scholarship for girl students who are the only girl child in their families. This scholarship is meant to support postgraduate studies of the students. Thus, the applicants are required to take admission in the first year of full-time master’s degree programme.

Provider Details: University Grants Commission

Eligibility: Single girl child of up to 30 years of age

Awards: Rs 36,200 per annum for two years

Application Timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

This is a merit scholarship for girl students who have passed CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 per cent or more marks. The scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students who are the only girl child of their parents.

Provider Details: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Eligibility: Class 10 passed (CBSE) single girl child

Awards: Rs 500 per month

Application Timeline: Between September and October (tentative)

Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B)

This scheme is meant to encourage women scientists and technologists who are taking a break in their career. It will enable them to utilize their zeal and knowledge for the benefit of the society. Women candidates who have taken a break in their career can apply for this scheme and avail its benefits.

Provider Details: Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India

Eligibility: Women scientists/technologists between 27 and 57 years of age

Awards: Up to Rs 55,000 per month

Application Timeline: Between February and March (tentative)

SOF Girl Child Scholarship Scheme

This scholarship is meant for girl students who are studying in Class 1 to 10. The key objective of this scholarship is to financially support the girl students coming from economically weaker families to enable them to continue their school education. The selections for this scholarship will be made on the basis of recommendations given by the schools across India. Provider Details: Science Olympiad Foundation

Eligibility: Girls of Class 1 to 10

Awards: Rs 5,000

Application Timeline: Between April and October (tentative)

L’Oréal India For Young Women in Science Scholarship

This scholarship aims to support young women to pursue higher education in the Science stream. The girl students who have passed Class 12 from Science stream with at least 85 per cent marks can apply for this scholarship. They must be willing to pursue an undergraduate degree in Science/Engineering/Medical or any other scientific field. Also, the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 4 lakh and the applicant’s age should not be more than 19 years.

Provider Details: L’Oréal India

Eligibility: Class 12 passed girls (Science)

Awards: Up to Rs 2,50,000 for Graduation

Application Timeline: Between June and July (tentative)

Fair and Lovely Scholarship

This scholarship programme aims to empower underprivileged female students to pursue their higher education. The students falling in the age group of 15 to 30 years can apply. Their annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakh per annum from all sources. Also, the candidates are expected to have passed Class 10 and 12 with at least 60 per cent marks.

Provider Details: Fair and Lovely Career Foundation

Eligibility: Female students pursuing UG orPG studies

Awards: Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 (fixed, one-time award)

Application Timeline: Between October and December (tentative)

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students

Introduced with an objective to support women in STEM subjects, this scholarship supports those meritorious girl students who are studying an engineering degree programme at an institution recognised by AICTE. The students are required to have obtained more than 60 per cent marks in their Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Provider Details: Rolls-Royce India Private Limited

Eligibility: Girl students studying in 1st/2nd/3rd year of Engineering

Awards: Rs 35,000

Application Timeline: Between January and April (tentative)

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

This scholarship is meant to support girl students coming from rural and low socio-economic backgrounds to help them get access to quality education in some of India’s best science institutions for their undergraduate studies. The key objective is to prepare them for a career in Science stream.

Provider Details: Dr Reddy’s Foundation

Eligibility: Class 12 passed girl students pursuing undergraduate studies (BSc in pure/natural science)

Awards: Rs 240,000 for 3 years of study

Application Timeline: Between March and August (tentative)

