Top 10 popular business courses: Report

Emerging technologies are reshaping the way businesses work. According to a Deloitte India report, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its full potential will sustain organisations in the long run and will deliver better business outcomes. As a result, learners are focusing on new-age skills for business – the foremost being AI.

Based on a detailed analysis by online learning company Courseara, of the 45 million global learners, AI came out as the most demanded subject. ‘AI for Everyone’ made it to the top of 2019’s list of the 10 most popular business courses in India.

Another major business skill that learners in India seem to focus on finances with a couple of courses in the top 10 list.

List of top 10 popular business courses

The report shows while technologies like Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Cloud computing etc are becoming increasingly important for businesses, learners in India are still focused on honing what can be considered the core business skills. Courses on marketing like digital marketing, customer and marketing analytics and even introduction to marketing rank among the top 10 most popular business courses on the Coursera platform in India.

