Top 10 most popular courses of 2018

Coursera, the world’s largest online higher education platform, today released the list of most popular courses in India. Tech skills remain in demand this year too. Machine Learning from Stanford University remains the top choice among this online portal.

Advertising

In the list of ‘Most Popular Courses of 2018’, there is a high preference for tech courses, riding on the back of changing job profiles and growing demand for emerging technology experts. Maximum growth was witnessed in tech courses which constituted 80 per cent of the list of the 10 most popular courses. Courses in Artificial intelligence and Python programming are leading. The list reflects that learners chose the Coursera platform to meet various objectives – career advancement, personal development or knowledge building.

Moreover, Coursera has announced the names of the five Indian states with the highest number of learners. The maximum number of learners emerged from Maharashtra followed by Karnataka, National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. India stands as the second largest and fastest growing market for Coursera, with over 3.7 million learners.

Coursera’s year-end data also pointed towards the democratisation of education by presenting the fact that the five states account for 59 per cent of all Indian Coursera learners now, as opposed to 64 per cent in May 2017. This indicates that more learners across the country are picking up online learning, driven by better technological infrastructure, affordability and the growing recognition and acceptance of online certificates and degrees by employers.

Advertising

Raghav Gupta, Director – India and APAC, said “Technology is playing a crucial role and transforming the way we work and hence it isn’t surprising to see tech courses dominating the list. Just like 2018, where conversations were dominated by artificial intelligence and automation, 2019 will be no different – yet another year of rapid advancement. Tech skills will continue to remain at the core, while we’ll see a greater focus on overall development as well.”

He said though learners from the metros constitute the major learner pie, they have noticed an increasing adoption from learners in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Top 10 most popular courses of 2018

1) Machine Learning: Stanford University

2) Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python): University of Michigan

3) Neural Networks and Deep Learning: deeplearning.ai

4) Algorithms, Part I: Princeton University

5) Learning How to Learn- Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects: University of California, San Diego

6) Introduction to Data Science in Python: University of Michigan

7) Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies: Princeton University

8) Python Data Structures: University of Michigan

9) Convolutional Neural Networks: deeplearning.ai

10) Improving Deep Neural Networks- Hyperparameter tuning, Regularization and Optimization: deeplearning.ai