Miranda House retains best college position, Delhi University dominates: NIRF Ranking 2022

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released NIRF Rankings 2022 for 11 categories. In the college category, five out of 10 colleges are from the University of Delhi with Miranda House retaining its first position. However, this year, the second position has been bagged by the Hindu College (last year it was the Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi). Presidency college Chennai has secured the third position in this year’s NIRF Ranking.

LSR is at the fourth position while the ranking of PSGR Krishnammal College for Women (5th position) has improved.

NIRF Rankings 2022: List of top 10 colleges in India. (Screen grab from Ministry of Education’s website) NIRF Rankings 2022: List of top 10 colleges in India. (Screen grab from Ministry of Education’s website)

As many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated this year in the sixth edition of NIRF 2022 Rankings. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven in 2021 when the research category was introduced.

The ranking framework judges institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.