Top 10 colleges in India: NIRF Ranking 2021

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released NIRF Rankings 2021 for all categories. The lists this year have been released for 11 categories, with a newly introduced category of research institutes. In the college category, the University of Delhi’s Miranda House has topped this year for the fifth consecutive year. The Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi and Loyola College of Chennai has secured second rank and third ranks, respectively.

Of the top 10 colleges, 5 are affiliated to DU — Miranda House (Rank 1), Lady Shri Ram College for Women (Rank 2), St Stephen College, Delhi (Rank 8), Hindu College (Rank 9) and Shri Ram College for Commerce (Rank 10).

As many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated this year in the sixth edition of NIRF 2021 Rankings. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven in 2021.

The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 12th position this year and is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which have bagged the second and sixth positions respectively in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Education Ministry.

“The reason for the slip in the rankings is the low score in teacher-student ratio. There are around 850 posts lying vacant in the university and while other universities were able to recruit, we were not able to. It has been taken by the education minister on mission mode and he said all universities should carry out recuitments,” Joshi told PTI.

The ranking framework judges institutions under five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.