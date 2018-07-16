Told to admit students after CBSE re-evaluation, DU colleges in a fix

This year 2,49,694 applicants to 56,000 seats in 61 colleges of DU were from CBSE. Archive This year 2,49,694 applicants to 56,000 seats in 61 colleges of DU were from CBSE. Archive

Following an order from the Delhi High Court, Delhi University has asked colleges to admit students who have cleared the cut-off, following re-evaluation of their marks by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

However, university officials are worried that this may cause over-admission and put pressure on popular colleges.

“The CBSE had said the re-evaluation process would be over by June-end. But we have been approached by students even till last week. The increase in marks of most students are very high — ranging from 10-15. We have to abide by the order. This will disturb our ratio,” said a senior university official.

On July 11, the Delhi High Court asked the university to create a seat each in Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College for two students who qualified for the cut-off after re-evaluation.

In a notification, DU said, “The colleges are advised to consider all such cases for admission, where students/applicants have become eligible for any cut-off in courses — following revaluation of marks from CBSE, resulting in increase of marks — irrespective of availability of seats till the admission process is on.”

The admission process ends on August 16. In most colleges, seats are filled by the end of the fourth cut-off. This year, the university has released five cut-off lists.

It is also conducting a special admission drive from July 16-17, where students belonging to the reserved category can request for changes.

A principal of a North Campus college said, “This is going to create problems for us. In some courses there might also be over-admission, as we close most courses once we have filled the seats. Had CBSE stuck to its schedule, then the process would have been smooth.”

Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, said, “Some department seats will increase. It is not a matter of great worry, but it is going to cause us inconvenience.”

The court has also directed CBSE and DU to bring their dates of declaration of revaluation and cut-off for admissions in sync.

This year 2,49,694 applicants to 56,000 seats in 61 colleges of DU were from CBSE.

