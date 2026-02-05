Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 6, 2026: New Manipur CM, Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure & more

Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 6, 2026: Get important National, International, Sports, Business, and GK current affairs updates curated for students, teachers, and morning assemblies.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:03 PM IST
Today News Headlines for School Assembly, February 6, 2026: New Manipur CM, Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure & moreSchool Assembly News Headlines Today February 05, 2026
Today’s News Headlines for School Assembly, February 6, 2026: Here are the news headlines for school assembly on February 6, 2026. Today’s developments span politics, international affairs, sports, business, and education. In India, Parliament witnessed heated debates, Manipur welcomed a new Chief Minister, and PM Modi prepared for a Malaysia visit. Globally, concerns about democracy during Donald Trump’s reign, tribunal verdicts, and aviation safety drew attention. Meanwhile, cricket controversies, trade talks, AI regulation, and education challenges shaped headlines across diverse sectors.

National

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the motion of thanks on the President’s address to the House amid uproar by Opposition members, without Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to it.

After the swearing in of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as Manipur’s new Chief Minister along with four other ministers, the Manipur Legislative Assembly will convene on Thursday afternoon after over one-and-a-half years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Malaysia beginning Saturday to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the areas of trade, investment, energy and maritime security.

International

Human Rights Watch, an international organisation that investigates and reports on abuses happening in all corners of the world, has said that US President Donald Trump has attacked key pillars of democracy.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced former Awami League MP Muhammad Saiful Islam, the main accused, in the case of burning six bodies in Dhaka’s Ashulia in the 2024 July-August uprising to death.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has asked Air India to explain how a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was allowed to take off from London despite a possible fuel control switch problem.

Sports

Delhi Capitals, playing in their fourth straight Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, will hope they get fourth time lucky as they take on 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Anticipating sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their last-minute withdrawal from the T20 World Cup game against India in Colombo on February 15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might enforce the Force Majeure clause in their defence, The Indian Express has learnt.

Business

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and the US will formally sign the first tranche of the trade agreement by mid-March and will release the joint statement in the next 4 to 5 days. Following the joint statement, the US tariffs will come down to 18 per cent via a White House executive order, Goyal said.

X, owned by Elon Musk, told the IT Ministry it may permanently disable accounts creating objectionable Grok AI images of women. The government remains unconvinced, citing no technical explanation or preventive measures.

Education

Despite a “mission mode” drive, faculty vacancies persist in Central Universities, IITs, NITs, IIMs and other institutions, the Education Ministry told Parliament. Thousands of posts have been filled, but recruitment remains ongoing due to continuous vacancies.

Delhi has claimed the top spot as the world’s most affordable city for international students, according to a new report by Knight Frank, Deloitte India, and Quacquarelli Symonds.

 

