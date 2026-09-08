Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 9, 2026: Five baby orangutans found in Odisha, probe underway

Five baby orangutans were spotted in a forest near Badapai village in Odisha’s Balasore district. The discovery prompted the forest department to rescue them, as they suspect that the animals were brought into the area as part of an international wildlife-smuggling operation.

The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has topped the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 among cities with over 10 lakh population. It is followed by Indore and Jabalpur. The survey tested the cities on measures to control air pollution, including waste management, road-dust control and reduction of vehicular and industrial emissions.

World News

UAE seeks alternative export routes as it expands eastern ports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz blockade and keep energy exports flowing.

Bangladesh promises safety during Durga Puja, assuring Hindus of equal rights while pledging stronger support for religious institutions and minority welfare.

Eiffel Tower closes after staff protests over female workers being sidelined during a BAPS Hindu delegation’s visit, prompting an investigation.

Sports News

Japan has announced its 15-member squad, which will be led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming for its first-ever T20I against India on September 22 in Sano. The match will also mark the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

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Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, whose paternal roots lie in Nepal, hosted a charity chess stream on September 1 to raise awareness and support victims of the flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

Business News

India’s United States share of LPG imports has increased from just 7.9% to 53% in the past six months, as supplies from Gulf countries plummeted amid the West Asia conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

HCLTech has launched a 40,000-sq-ft semiconductor laboratory in Bengaluru with a Rs 185-crore investment, offering chip testing, validation, qualification and failure analysis. The facility includes 25,000 sq ft of specialised cleanrooms for semiconductor testing and related processes.

Education News

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The commission will announce the exam dates soon.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the revised Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 exam date for the September session shortly.