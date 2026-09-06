Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 7, 2026: MEA supports UN world map resolution, exacts strict adherence to Indian map for J-K, Ladakh

3 min readNew DelhiSep 6, 2026 05:47 PM IST
School Assembly News Headlines for Today, September 7, 2026: Here are the top school assembly news headlines for September 7. Key highlights of the day include India asserting the depiction of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh in the UN’s proposed world map as per its national map, Neil Samraj breaking the national record twice at the National Youth Athletics Championships, the Australian government ending the enrolment of international students in the GDML course and more.
National News
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, issued a statement reiterating India’s stance on the United Nations-initiated proposed world map and said that sovereign territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh must be represented in accordance with India’s official map. He also stated that any inaccurate or misleading depiction would not be tolerated.
World News
Indonesian volcano, Mount Anak Krakatau, erupted, leading to the temporary suspension of flight activities at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Several schools have reportedly been shut because of the eruption, with local reports claiming that students and residents experienced eye irritation.
As per reports, Israel has bombed southern Lebanon through an airstrike, hitting a building in Arab Salim, which they had earlier warned would be struck, along with the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and the area around Kfar Reman.
Sports News
17-year-old Neil Samraj broke the national record twice within an hour at the National Youth Athletics Championships in Ludhiana. Samraj scripted history in the semifinals by becoming India’s fastest-ever Under-18 sprinter after he clocked 10.53 seconds and rewrote the record to 10.46 seconds in the finals.
Sri Lankan Javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage becomes the first in his country to bag the Diamond League title. He has also become the fifth Asian thrower and second male thrower after Neeraj Chopra to win the title across categories.
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Business News
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)’s subsidiary HyperVault is all set to invest up to Rs 700 billion ($7.41 billion) to build a 1 gigawatt AI data center campus in Hyderabad. The subsidiary has secured 264 acres of land in the city for the project, which is planned to be developed in phases.
The Indian Railways has started the Advance Reservation Period (ARP), allowing passengers to book train tickets for Diwali 2026. The railways have also introduced many festival special trains on different routes to provide passengers with additional travel options and ensure smooth movement.
Education News
For the first time, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the provisional answer key for NEET PG 2026. The decision comes in compliance with the Supreme Court’s last year’s order which directed the board to make raw scores and answer keys publicly available.
In a step to curb the misuse of the student visa system by non-genuine international students, the Australian government has decided to end the enrolments of new international student in the Graduate Diploma of Management (Learning) (GDML) course.