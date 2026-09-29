Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 30, 2026: Neeru Dhanda wins women’s trap gold, 1 Assam Rifles jawan killed in ambush

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after they were ambushed by suspected militants near Nampong Nallah in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district during patrolling. Early reports suggest NSCN (K-YA) involvement, though officials have not confirmed the attackers’ identity yet.

Indian Railways has approved the first-ever tri-weekly direct train connecting Machilipatnam and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The new Machilipatnam-Kurnool City Express will depart Machilipatnam at 4:55 pm and reach Kurnool City at 5:45 am the next day, covering 499 km with stops including Vijayawada, Gudivada, Narasaraopet, Nandyal and Dhone.

World News

United States forces are set to vacate their remaining bases in Iraq after more than two decades, ending a major military presence that helped counter Iran’s influence and rendered 4,500 Americans dead. The pullout could strengthen Tehran’s influence in Iraq and create opportunities for groups such as Islamic State to operate with free rein.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf warned that no country in the region would be able to export oil if Iran were prevented from selling its crude, state media reported. He also warned that regional infrastructure would not be safe without security for Iran.

Sports News

Indian sport shooter Neeru Dhanda has clinched a gold medal in the women’s individual trap at the 2026 Asian Games, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in the event. With her victory, India has now bagged its fifth gold medal.

Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj won bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2026 Asian Games with a time of 54.75 seconds, breaking PT Usha’s 55.42-second national record set in 1984.

Story continues below this ad

Business News

The United States has granted 19 other countries, including India, a zero-tariff waiver on certain speciality medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients. The waiver covers rare-disease medicines, fertility drugs, cell and gene therapies, and other specialised treatments.

Red Bull has challenged a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) order in the Delhi High Court, which directed it to stop labelling their high-caffeine beverages as “Energy Drink”. The company argued that the order was issued without prior notice and it “introduces substantial regulatory uncertainty and adversely affects” its planned commercial investments in India.

Education News

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has deferred three examinations, namely State Services Main Examination 2026, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination 2026. The Commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.

A nationwide survey conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel finds that about 15 per cent of students in higher education institutions have experienced a period in the previous six months when they felt overwhelmed or distressed, while nine per cent reported experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Story continues below this ad

The Systems Society of India (SSI) has awarded the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar Director, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, the National Systems Gold Medal for his work in the field of Systems Science and Engineering, according to an institute statement.