Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 3, 2026: ISRO all set to launch satellite EOS-05

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite on September 4 at 2:55 am from Sriharikota using the GSLV-F17 rocket, marking its return to major missions after a break of seven months.

The Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources, Bihar has warned people against consuming unfamiliar fish varieties which have washed into the state by Nepal’s floodwaters, following reports of illness among people who consumed them.

World News

The prevailing disastrous floods in Nepal have so far rendered over a thousand people dead. As per the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), around 4,000 people remain missing, including 583 foreigners and 83 security personnel. A total of 12,000 people have been rescued.

The United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens residing in Middle Eastern countries like the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain amid rising tensions with Iran. The advisory urges Americans to reconsider travel and remain prepared for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.

Sports News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev the original handwritten scoresheet from Javokhir Sindarov’s 2025 FIDE World Cup final victory in Goa. The momento was accompanied by a leatherette cover with a photograph of Sindarov with the Uzbekistan flag draped around his shoulders.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman for a review meeting to discuss India’s away form after losses and growing injury concerns.

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Business News

India’s Russian crude oil imports has decreased to 26% in August as Russian supply tightened and Chinese refiners increased purchases. Refinery shutdown due to maintenance reasons in India have also contributed to the decline.

Also Read | Creative topics, quotes, tips for an engaging Teachers’ Day 2026 speech

Education News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, on September 5, to celebrate the Teachers’ Day and mark 100-year celebration of the institute.

The Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the revised National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classes 10 to 12 are being prepared in mission mode, said , while addressing the council’s 66th Foundation Day.