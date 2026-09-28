Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 29, 2026: SC refuses to stay MDR on UPI payments

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the government’s decision to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Under the Centre’s framework, a 0.4% MDR will be charged on person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched the first 100-metre-long steel bridge, weighing around 1,405 tonnes , for the Mumbai -Ahmedabad bullet train project in Maharashtra.

World News

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Representative Brian Mast and discussed the recent Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, India-US ties, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly pulled from the rubble of a Tehran hospital after US and Israeli strikes hit the facility, as per Iranian cleric Mohsen Heydari’s statement to Qatari channel Al Araby. He said that Khamenei, who had been injured in earlier attacks, was receiving treatment at the hospital when it was bombed.

Sports News

The 21-year-old Hyderabad Pistol shooter Esha Singh has won a silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026.

China has crossed the 200-medal mark at the Asian Games 2026. The country stands first on the table with a total of 205 medals, comprising 119 gold, 48 silver and 38 bronze. India has, so far, bagged 37 medals, including 4 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze.

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Business News

Indian space startup TakeMe2Space is set to launch MOI-1A spacecraft, a sub-50 kg satellite carrying Nvidia Orin NX edge-computing processors, flying on SpaceX’s Transporter-18 rideshare mission on October 1. As described by the company, it is the country’s first-ever computing satellite, which will process data in orbit rather than transmit raw information back to Earth.

Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh said the state has plans to double the tourism revenue from around Rs 45,000 crore last year to Rs 90,000 crore within five years.

Education News

The Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force on exam reforms consulted former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed the committee set up by the Centre after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu conducted its seventh convocation, conferring a total of 420 degrees, including 209 B.Tech, 124 M.Tech, 23 M.Sc. and 64 PhD degrees.