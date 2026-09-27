Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 28, 2026: 3-day bank strike from September 28

Banking services across the country are likely to be affected as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) will stage a nationwide three-day strike, starting on September 28. The main demands of the strike include implementation of five-day banking and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with IIT Guwahati , has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system named Project DRISHTI to monitor freight wagon doors , locks and seals.

World News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has backed India and Brazil’s bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In the 81st session of UNGA, he called for greater representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America while opposing additional permanent seats for Western countries such as Germany and Japan. The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, saying attempts to normalise terrorism and avoid its consequences would not be accepted. Without naming Pakistan or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he described it as a “serial practitioner of terrorism” and said India would continue to defend itself against terrorism.

Sports News

18-year-old Anahat Singh has become the third Indian squash singles player to win silver at the Asian Games. She competed with Malaysian top seed Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final before losing by 4-11, 4-11, 7-11.

The Indian men’s kabaddi team clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games after defeating Iran 40-34 in the final in Aichi-Nagoya. This marks India’s 13th gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games, with the men’s team having won nine and the women’s team four.

Story continues below this ad

Business News

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has launched various major railway projects with an allotted budget of more than Rs 1,542 crore in Sabarmati, Gujarat. The launched projects include the nation’s first LNG-powered train, a WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed, the Kavach safety system, automatic signalling and the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line doubling project.

Google is reportedly testing a new “buy” option within Gemini AI in India, which would allow users to buy products directly through the AI assistant without shifting the tabs.

Education News

The Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond said that a total of 1,075 grammatical, typological, and spelling errors, along with five factual and conceptual errors, were found across various school textbooks of classes 1 to 8, and as much as Rs 175 crore was spent on their printing and publication.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various position under the central government organizations. The detailed notification has been released on the official website with the applications open till October 16.