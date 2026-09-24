Today News Headlines for School Assembly, September 25, 2026: IIT professors demand clear protocols for handling students in exam malpractice cases

Faculty members across several IITs have called for creating clear norms for handling students in examination malpractice cases, amid IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode’s alleged death by suicide row.

The Ministry of Railways will begin the construction of the Second Saraighat Rail-Cum-Road Bridge in Assam, along with doubling the Agthori-Kamakhya railway track. The project will be covered under the administrative jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

World News

A US federal judge has directed the Trump administration to restore White House press access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico, calling the ban “unconstitutional”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is using citizens from 47 countries, including India, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa, in its war against Ukraine. Addressing the UNGA, he urged these countries to prevent their nationals from being drawn further into the conflict.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, carrying a photograph of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said that Iran would not surrender to the United States but has kept its doors open for diplomatic talks.

Sports News

China has crossed the 100-medal mark in the Asian Games 2026 as its athletes bagged a total of 101 medals, including 67 gold, 20 silver and 10 bronze, as on the sixth day. Japan stands second in the table with a total of 74 medals while India has so far clinched 15 medals in the tournament.

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Iranian rower Kimia Zarei, who trained alone at home for 45 days during the US-Iran war, using an ergometer, has clinched a gold medal with Zeinab Norouzi in the women’s lightweight double sculls at the Asian Games 2026.

Business News

The Railway Board has approved the induction of two new train services, namely Pune-Beed Express and Pratapnagar-Tanda Road MEMU across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, along with nine new train stops.

The Centre has cut Basic Customs Duty (BCD) or import duties on palm, soybean and sunflower oils ahead of the festive season. Crude sunflower oil will now attract zero percent duty, while duties on crude palm and soybean oils have been reduced to 5%. The revised rates come into effect on September 24.

Education News

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2026 result on its official website. The answer key along with individual scorecards and candidates’ response sheet will be released on or after October 1.

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Sangita Srivastava has taken charge as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Allahabad University (AU) for the second time in a row, making her the first person in the history of the university to be reappointed at this post. She is also the first woman to hold the top post.